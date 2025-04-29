Senior Design Researcher
Qrios AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Linköping
, Örebro
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
The Evinova Design team enables better experiences and outcomes for patients and researchers by crafting digital solutions for clinical trials. Design is central to our innovation process, from opportunity identification and early-stage idea generation, through detailed design of digital solutions, until adaptation and scale-up within clinical studies.
About the position
As a Senior Design Researcher you will be part of the research and human factors team, responsible for the human insights that inspire and inform our products. Our work spans from foundational and generative research that informs early-stage innovation, to evaluative research and in-market experiments that drive continuous improvement. Drawing on a broad toolkit of qualitative and quantitative methods, we select those that are most relevant to the strategy and design choices we need to make. We work at pace across multiple initiatives, while maintaining methodological and ethical integrity.
As internal champions for human-centred design, we help build capability, involve cross-functional teams in the research process, make research insights systematically available and usable, and continuously evolve our research toolkit.
Responsibilities
On a typical project you will:
• Scope the required research activities based on a deep understanding of the project goals, business requirements, underlying scientific foundations, and enabling technologies.
• Plan and conduct foundational, generative, and evaluative research.
• Synthesise research outcomes into impactful models and frameworks - such as archetypes, journeys, and user requirement specifications.
• Contribute to an expansive, interdisciplinary research practice that takes advantage of the varied perspectives and contributions of our product, technology, data, strategy, and science teams.
Your profile
Essential for the role:
• Five to 10 years of professional experience doing research in a product or service design context, preferably in healthcare or life sciences
• Proficiency in human-centred design methods, familiarity with agile design principles and ways of working
• Affinity with Evinovas/AstraZeneca's values, and a passion for crafting digital health solutions that combine the best of design and science
• Strong collaboration, presentation, and storytelling skills
• Willingness to travel for research, project delivery, and client meetings
Desirable experience:
• Experience in healthcare and/or digital health
• Non-linear career paths and diverse life experiences that enrich your perspective
• Familiarity with clinical trials and the drug development lifecycle
• A second language (and every additional language is a plus!)
Description:
The Evinova Design team enables better experiences and outcomes for patients and researchers by crafting digital solutions for clinical trials. Design is central to our innovation process, from opportunity identification and early-stage idea generation, through detailed design of digital solutions, until adaptation and scale-up within clinical studies.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignement at AstraZeneca Göteborg for 1 year starting in June 2025. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
Fast l?n Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1251". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se Jobbnummer
9312061