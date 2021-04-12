Senior Data Scientists within Supply Chain - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Senior Data Scientists within Supply Chain
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Job Description
Are you a Senior Data Scientist with expertise in optimizing supply chains and wanting to work with one of the fashion industries biggest data sets? Do you want to make an impact on how we forecast demand and optimize supply for over 200 million SKUs serving millions of customers across 70 countries using cutting edge technology? If the answer is yes, then this is the opportunity for you!
What you will do as a Senior Data Scientist
We are currently looking for a couple of Senior Data Scientists with experience within Supply Chain for several Product Teams within our Business Tech organisation. Do what you are most passionate about and drive change together with us! In your role you will work in collaboration with our business and engineering people both within your team and supporting teams, on creating value from data. Often the work requires solving complex problems by turning vast amounts of data into business insights through advanced analytics, modeling and machine learning.
As a Supply Chain Data Scientist, you will work with forecasting demand of over 200 million SKUs at different stages of our supply chain, support with optimizing decisions related to ordering, production, pricing, logistics, allocation and replenishments of these products. Improving these decisions will have a direct impact on H&M's business on a large scale and help us reach our goal of a climate positive value chain.
To be able to succeed in this role, we believe you have a strong foundation in statistics, machine learning, computer science, and optimization - coupled with a strong business sense.
Furthermore, you will:
Pairing with Machine Learning Engineers and Software Engineers, develop machine learning software products including but not limited to exploring large data sets, trying out new algorithms, feature engineering, testing and evaluating model outputs, deploying the solutions for production usage and scale out to the comprehensive fashion network of H&M
Develop an understanding of business problems and formulate short- and long-term solutions to them
Support your colleagues and business stakeholders in understanding algorithms and decisions made by AI systems
Combine, explore and draw insights from data. Often large and complex data assets from different parts of the business
Develop tools and framework to address common needs in machine learning project like model traceability, feature reuse, A/B testing, etc.
Work in cross-functional agile team of highly skilled engineers, data scientists, business stakeholders to build the AI ecosystem within H&M
Your mindset & skills
Our journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail and learn. You are an important player in this transformation; therefore, we believe you are flexible, stress-resistant and able to work in an environment that is not yet formalized.
Who you are:
Have a degree within applied mathematics, statistics, physics or engineering or similar field (e.g. machine learning) and a strong will to continuously develop your skillset
Are a hands-on person and a problem solver, you thrive in solving practical business problems with data and machine learning models
You have the ability to understand business requirements and generate insights and you have strong communication skills in English, orally and in writing . You are able to drive forward the best solutions
Have 6+ years working experience in data science, analytics or similar areas
Have 3+ years of work experience in supply chain related problems
You are experienced in modelling convex optimization problems and familiar with optimization libraries such as Gurobi, PuLP, CVX etc.
Are able to independently implement algorithms and models to production with at least one programming language with support from our machine learning engineers. You are always looking for opportunities to automate and simplify existing solutions.
Have experience in agile environment, team collaboration, data-driven development, reliable and responsible experimentation
In addition, we appreciate:
Experience in working with production level machine learning systems
Experience in Spark and distributed computing
Experience in working complex supply chains
About H&M Group
We are a family of brands, driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way. We develop tech solutions and products for the entire value chain for the H&M Group with the purpose to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. Working in multiple areas of the tech field we operate at large scale, from AI, data and business development to engineering and testing - we are influencing and engaging millions of customers across 77 markets.
Why join us?
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. You are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Do you think we are a match? We hope so!
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. Please apply with CV and Cover Letter (in English) as soon as possible but at the latest the 30th of April. We review applications on an ongoing basis. Due to GDPR, we don't accept applications via email. We love code! If you have contributed to Github project(s), also send those to us together with the CV. We are more than happy to take a look!
For questions about the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Kristina Dybeck, at kristina.dybeck@hm.com or Talent Acquisition Partner Lovisa Ermell, at Lovisa.ermell@hm.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Årstaängsvägen 13
11775 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5685442
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Job Description
Are you a Senior Data Scientist with expertise in optimizing supply chains and wanting to work with one of the fashion industries biggest data sets? Do you want to make an impact on how we forecast demand and optimize supply for over 200 million SKUs serving millions of customers across 70 countries using cutting edge technology? If the answer is yes, then this is the opportunity for you!
What you will do as a Senior Data Scientist
We are currently looking for a couple of Senior Data Scientists with experience within Supply Chain for several Product Teams within our Business Tech organisation. Do what you are most passionate about and drive change together with us! In your role you will work in collaboration with our business and engineering people both within your team and supporting teams, on creating value from data. Often the work requires solving complex problems by turning vast amounts of data into business insights through advanced analytics, modeling and machine learning.
As a Supply Chain Data Scientist, you will work with forecasting demand of over 200 million SKUs at different stages of our supply chain, support with optimizing decisions related to ordering, production, pricing, logistics, allocation and replenishments of these products. Improving these decisions will have a direct impact on H&M's business on a large scale and help us reach our goal of a climate positive value chain.
To be able to succeed in this role, we believe you have a strong foundation in statistics, machine learning, computer science, and optimization - coupled with a strong business sense.
Furthermore, you will:
Pairing with Machine Learning Engineers and Software Engineers, develop machine learning software products including but not limited to exploring large data sets, trying out new algorithms, feature engineering, testing and evaluating model outputs, deploying the solutions for production usage and scale out to the comprehensive fashion network of H&M
Develop an understanding of business problems and formulate short- and long-term solutions to them
Support your colleagues and business stakeholders in understanding algorithms and decisions made by AI systems
Combine, explore and draw insights from data. Often large and complex data assets from different parts of the business
Develop tools and framework to address common needs in machine learning project like model traceability, feature reuse, A/B testing, etc.
Work in cross-functional agile team of highly skilled engineers, data scientists, business stakeholders to build the AI ecosystem within H&M
Your mindset & skills
Our journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail and learn. You are an important player in this transformation; therefore, we believe you are flexible, stress-resistant and able to work in an environment that is not yet formalized.
Who you are:
Have a degree within applied mathematics, statistics, physics or engineering or similar field (e.g. machine learning) and a strong will to continuously develop your skillset
Are a hands-on person and a problem solver, you thrive in solving practical business problems with data and machine learning models
You have the ability to understand business requirements and generate insights and you have strong communication skills in English, orally and in writing . You are able to drive forward the best solutions
Have 6+ years working experience in data science, analytics or similar areas
Have 3+ years of work experience in supply chain related problems
You are experienced in modelling convex optimization problems and familiar with optimization libraries such as Gurobi, PuLP, CVX etc.
Are able to independently implement algorithms and models to production with at least one programming language with support from our machine learning engineers. You are always looking for opportunities to automate and simplify existing solutions.
Have experience in agile environment, team collaboration, data-driven development, reliable and responsible experimentation
In addition, we appreciate:
Experience in working with production level machine learning systems
Experience in Spark and distributed computing
Experience in working complex supply chains
About H&M Group
We are a family of brands, driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way. We develop tech solutions and products for the entire value chain for the H&M Group with the purpose to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. Working in multiple areas of the tech field we operate at large scale, from AI, data and business development to engineering and testing - we are influencing and engaging millions of customers across 77 markets.
Why join us?
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. You are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Do you think we are a match? We hope so!
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. Please apply with CV and Cover Letter (in English) as soon as possible but at the latest the 30th of April. We review applications on an ongoing basis. Due to GDPR, we don't accept applications via email. We love code! If you have contributed to Github project(s), also send those to us together with the CV. We are more than happy to take a look!
For questions about the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Kristina Dybeck, at kristina.dybeck@hm.com or Talent Acquisition Partner Lovisa Ermell, at Lovisa.ermell@hm.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Årstaängsvägen 13
11775 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5685442