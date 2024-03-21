Senior Data Engineer
2024-03-21
We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. Klarna was founded on a bold belief: that people are capable of achieving the extraordinary, even when faced with the seemingly impossible. Our journey has been one of continuous learning, facing immense challenges head-on, dedicating countless hours of hard work, and never wavering in our commitment or resilience - and now we are looking for individuals to join us on our journey and contribute to our mission.
What you'll get to do
As a data engineer you will work in teams that work with or are end to end responsible for building and providing data services, where a data service spans from management of data ingestion & processing at scale, lifecycle of data assets, dashboards, data warehousing, real time decisioning pipelines to frameworks for data quality measures.
Your stakeholders will be Analytics Engineers, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, other Engineers building Insights & AI assets and all Klarna employees that need data in their daily work. We have amazing teams that take care of and become experts at different parts of the domain where sharing and collaboration are key.
Some of the technologies you'll get to work with:
Data frameworks and tooling such as Apache Spark, Apache Flink, Apache Kafka, Apache Airflow
AWS (Redshift, S3, IAM, Glue, Lambas, CloudWatch, Kinesis)
Python, Terraform, Jenkins, Ansible
We try to be code focused, and we are always looking for the most efficient tool for the job.
What we expect from you:
Relevant education with a degree in engineering or comparable skills
Experience as a Data Engineer or comparable positions
Experience in some or all of the following technologies: Python, Spark, Flink, AWS S3/Glue/IAM, Airflow, Terraform, Jenkins
Experience with building web services, e.g. REST API
Experience with CI/CD
Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English
A burning curiosity and interest in data, fast data, big data, data governance, data contracts, data quality, data models, data warehouse, data insights - or all of the above!
How to apply: please send us your CV or LinkedIn profile in English.
Relocation: Unfortunately we cannot offer relocation for this role and can only consider candidates currently based in Sweden.
About Klarna
Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. For more information, visit Klarna.com
It is our commitment that every qualified person will be evaluated according to skills regardless of age, gender, identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. Please refrain from including your picture and age with the application.
About Engineering at Klarna
Engineering at Klarna is an inspired, customer focused community, dedicated to crafting solutions that redefine our industry. Working in small, highly collaborative Agile teams, you and your team will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and our customers. At Klarna we optimise for quality, flow, fast feedback, focusing on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring, and experimentation. We aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build.
Check out what it's like to be an engineer at Klarna: https://engineering.klarna.com/
