Senior Data Architect
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-03-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Your future team
'Data' is a new function within Volvo Digital & IT with the goal to unlock the power of data for the full Volvo Group to become a fully data-driven company! With data, the core component of our transformation journey, we will, together with our data talents, make the Volvo Group 2030 vision happen. We will take care of all the aspects of Data, how it is quality assured, documented, made available, prepared and consumed through BI, Analytics and Machine Learning. We have an ambitious transformation in front of us, with an implementation of the Data Layer in Azure as well as the reinforcement of Data Governance and Data Management in the full Group.
The 'Data' function is a large multi-cultural organization with 600+ employees and contractors located mainly in 7 countries - France, Poland, India, Belgium, Brazil, USA, and Sweden. In this role you will be joining the Data Architect Chapter team in Sweden.
We collaborate with other parts of the organization, both in Volvo Digital & IT, with Truck Divisions, Business Areas and Group Functions. We foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
* Data Architecture has been your world for 5+ years now
* Data modelling in 3NF, Kimball, star-schema or data-vault are natural to you.
* You have excellent skills in SQL, Python, PySpark
* You have excellent skills in designing data solutions on the Azure platform with components like ADFv2, Databricks, Synapse, Delta-lake.
* You are used to set architectural designs and blueprints to steer others to your desired target architecture.
* You have knowledge of the (Microsoft) cloud-based delivery model
* You have good knowledge in Data Management, Data Governance and Data Quality
* You have experience with API or microservice deployment.
* You have experience with real time/streaming data
* You have experience working in a DevSecOps team
* You have an appreciation of the purpose and the practices of Agile
* You have experience working in a global environment
* You have demonstrated a growth and learning mindset.
* You have excellent communication skills in Swedish and English (C1 level)
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Imagine yourself working with the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transport solutions that will change the future of society.
Imagine yourself working with IT in a company that really believes people are its driving force, fostering a culture of energy, passion and respect for the individual.
Imagine yourself working for the Volvo Group, a global leader in sustainable transport solutions. A place where your voice is heard, where your ideas matter. Together we move the world.
Will you join us?
The 'Data' function is a large multi-cultural organization with 600+ employees and contractors located mainly in 7 countries - France, Poland, India, Belgium, Brazil, USA, and Sweden. In this role you will be joining the Data Architect Chapter team in Sweden. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4193-42352822". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Navya Tadepalli +46 765537989 Jobbnummer
8560411