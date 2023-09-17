Senior Cyber Security Engineer
2023-09-17
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior Cybersecurity Engineer
Can you engineer a brighter tomorrow?
Reality has made it clear that the actions we take in the next few years will significantly impact our future. Embracing the need for change, Volvo Cars is committed to spearheading the charge in automotive electrification. In this role, you'll play a crucial part in an exciting transformation journey that will change how the world views mobility. Are you ready for a new opportunity?
What you'll do
As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will be a part of an agile team, working closely with other software engineers, testers, and architects within the software development center and play a crucial role in our strategic ambition to be a leader in new technology.
Within our Software & Electronics Platform team, you will design and build the organization's cyber security systems and infrastructure by developing secure programming environments, extended from script languages such as Python to C. You will also cascade requirements of Electronic Control Units, develop security mechanisms and concepts, help implement them, and benchmark industry and standardization.
You'll act as the engineering client interface, and you'll support the development and the testing teams as well as the Factory and After Sales Department, from an E2E perspective.
You are curious and want to contribute to groundbreaking technology with a customer-focused mind in an ever-changing automotive environment. You are excellent in communication and documentation and capable of teaching and developing other colleagues in a multicultural workspace.
Interested in learning more? We are looking forward to your application!
Please note that applications via email will not be approved. Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents via the link below as soon as possible.
What you'll bring
To be successful in this role, your experience includes:
• At least 5 years of relevant professional experience in developing security solutions in vehicle or other embedded environments in the automotive industry or aerospace industry.
• A strong understanding of the threat landscape of a connected device and the mitigation mechanisms needed for protection.
• Strong security background in cryptography, key management, firewall, software integrity, secure protocols, reverse engineering, pen-testing for embedded devices, and analyzing complex systems from a cybersecurity perspective.
• Proficient in programming languages such as C/C++ and Python/Bash/CAPL
• Strong knowledge and experience in vehicle networks and communication protocols such as CAN, TCP/IP, IEEE 802.11x, BLE, and Bluetooth, Static/Dynamic/Interactive Code and 3rd party analysis tools and processes.
• Experience of one or several tools such as Wireshark, CANalyzer, and CANoe, Code Reviews (Gerrit, etc), and Threat Modelling (Heavens).
• Proven capability of conceptualizing, defining, and implementing security systems and architectures, designing, and configuring security tools and intrusion detection systems
• Knowledge and experience in the following standards / methods: ISO 21434, UNECE R155, JASPAR A-SPICE UDS, ISO14229, ISO 21434, nice to have UNR156 Cyber Security Management Systems (CSMS) and related processes, e.g., ISO/IEC 27001 Risk Management Frameworks, e.g., ISO 31000, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, NIST SP 800-30 Risk Management Guidelines
We also appreciate:
• B.Sc. degree in Software, Electrical or Computer engineering, or another related field.
• Industry certifications such as CISSP, CEH or CISM
• Knowledge of automotive networking protocols (such as CAN, LIN and FlexRay) and AUTOSAR
• A driver's license for motor vehicles.
Fluency in spoken and written English.
