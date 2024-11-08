Senior Community Manager
2024-11-08
We are looking for someone with experience and confidence in building and supporting a community of players around ARC Raiders, a AAA-quality, premium game. This isn't your first rodeo! You can oversee all things community and maintain a clear and focused vision that aligns with the quality and goals of the game team and the game itself.
You will work closely with our customer experience team, content creators, fans, and an offsite team of moderators, who will look to you for guidance, support, and strategy. You will work as a member of the game team to ensure content is relevant and provide intel on player sentiment and community analytics. You are the go-to person for the team when it comes to player insight, the live status of the game, and player health.
You aren't interested in the spotlight; you are here to ensure that the game and the brand are top priorities. However, you understand that leading community efforts means you are often on the stage of public opinion and that your words and actions speak loudly for the game and the company. On occasion, your job will also require you to help out with the planning and execution of live events for the community, media, and more.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to
Manage the ARC Raiders community spaces that function around the game
Be part of the creation of embark-level community initiatives
Drive the curation of meaningful, high-quality, mixed multimedia content for engagement within the community
Set goals, manage, and report on community efforts and outcomes
Help protect the high integrity of our studio and the high fidelity of our IP
Be a voice of the player within the game team
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Have a native-level command of English
Have an adaptive writing style that is consistent and positive in tone
The ability to demonstrate effective written communication with audience-specific adaptation
Have experience in Community Management of AAA games
Have experience working with premium games
Have experience organizing and running large live events
Are capable of multi-tasking and comfortable with a fast-paced, "come-what-may" way of working
Additionally, we think it would be a great bonus if you have
Experience in creating multimedia assets
Knowledge of content creation and influencer marketing
Esports experience
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so.
