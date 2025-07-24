Senior Community Manager - ARC Raiders
We are looking for someone with experience and confidence in building and supporting a community of players to help us do the same for ARC Raiders. This is not your first rodeo! You will oversee all-things Community to prepare the player for success, and act as the voice of the player internally to champion feedback in a way telemetry alone cannot provide.
You will work closely with our LiveOps Director, Marketing Lead, Customer Support Lead, our players, and an offsite team of moderators who will look to you for guidance and strategy. At Embark, Community sits within the Marketing organization but is embedded within our game team, empowering you to be the go-to person when it comes to player insight and game health. As a Community Lead, you are one of the few recognizable names for our players, setting the tone and championing an environment where our fans are inspired to engage in a safe and thriving community.
While this job will at times ask you to be visible, you aren't interested in the spotlight; you are here to ensure that the game and the brand are top priorities. To be successful in this role comes with the understanding that leading Community efforts means you are often on the stage of public opinion, and that your words and actions speak loudly for the game and company.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to
Set the foundation of a healthy community for ARC Raiders, and create supporting tactics in partnership with the LiveOps Director and Marketing Lead
Set goals, manage, and report on community efforts and outcomes to drive engagement and retention
Champion the voice of the player within the game team to give necessary context that telemetry alone cannot provide
Manage ARC Raiders community spaces such as Discord, X, and Reddit that function around the game
Help in the planning and execution of events (digital and IRL) for creators and streamers, media, and the community
Drive the curation of multimedia content to power engagement as necessary
Help protect the high integrity of our studio and the high fidelity of our IP
We would love if you have
Have experience leading Community Management in AAA games
A creative and curious mind
Have a native-level command of English
The ability to demonstrate effective written communication with audience-specific adaptation
Are capable of multi-tasking, and are comfortable with a fast-paced, adaptive environment
Are a team player who can help us foster a collaborative and welcoming work environment
Additionally, we think it would be a great bonus if you have
Have experience organizing and running live events
Knowledge or interest in the creator / streamer ecosystem
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so.
