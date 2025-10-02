Senior cloud engineer - Biltema
2025-10-02
ABOUT THE POSITION AND THE COMPANY
With a wide range of products for the entire family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 160 stores across the Nordic region, and plans for further expansion. The success and vision are based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it economically easier for people to have cars, boats, homes, tools, and leisure articles of high quality, thereby creating a richer leisure time for these people. They choose their own path and have therefore decided to invest in their own operations and development of systems and technical solutions, among other things. Biltema Nordic Services is a service company within Biltema with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg provides systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the group for our Nordic markets.
You will be part of a large team of colleagues who, together with the entire IT department, develop, manage, and support both proprietary products and systems, as well as well-known systems from market-leading suppliers. Together with your colleagues, the mission is to develop, integrate, and automate Biltema's over 150 digital platforms and systems.
YOU ARE OFFERED
To work for a company with healthy values and play an important role in the future development of Biltema's systems.
Work in an organization with clear leadership and a clear and long-term vision.
The opportunity to work at a well-managed and very prosperous company that values entrepreneurship and simplicity.
Key Responsibilities
Design, implement, and manage Microsoft Azure infrastructure (VMs, networking, storage, security).
Administer Microsoft 365 services (Exchange, Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint) with focus on security and performance.
Manage user accounts, permissions, and hybrid integrations (Azure AD/Entra ID, conditional access).
Monitor system health, performance, and security across Azure and Microsoft 365.
Automate and optimize deployments using scripting and Infrastructure-as-Code (PowerShell, ARM, Terraform).
Provide support and guidance on Microsoft 365 and Azure.
Manage and troubleshoot Citrix environments (VDI, application streaming).
Deploy and support virtualization platforms (VMware, Hyper-V) and related components.
Administer server infrastructure, lifecycle management, patching, and capacity planning.
Manage SCCM/Intune for updates, patches, and application delivery.
Provide 2nd/3rd line support for infrastructure services and applications.
Administer and troubleshoot Active Directory.
Administer Active Directory (objects, GPOs, replication, security).
Work with networking (LAN, WAN, VPNs, firewalls, routing, switching).
Manage storage, backup, and disaster recovery solutions.
Implement monitoring and alerting for availability and incident response.
Collaborate with cybersecurity to enforce security best practices.
Develop automation scripts to streamline provisioning, configuration, and monitoring.
Stay updated on emerging technologies and recommend improvements.
Document infrastructure, processes, and best practices.
Share knowledge and mentor team members.
Participate in IT projects and seek continuous learning opportunities.
Qualifications & Skills
Proven experience in Citrix administration (VDI, application streaming, deployments, and maintenance).
Strong experience in virtualization (VMware, Hyper-V).
Demonstrated experience in Microsoft 365 (Exchange Online, Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint) and Azure administration (IaaS, PaaS, identity management, conditional access).
Strong Active Directory knowledge (objects, group policies, replication).
Proficiency in PowerShell scripting; knowledge of IaC tools (Terraform, ARM, Bicep) is a plus.
Working knowledge of networking concepts (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VPN, routing, switching, firewall rules).
Experience managing backup solutions, storage systems, and disaster recovery planning.
Familiarity with SQL administration.
Experience with endpoint management tools such as SCCM and/or Intune.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Start: By agreement
Working hours: Standard office hours with the possibility for hybrid work.
Location: Helsingborg
Type of employment: This assignment is a recruitment, and the employment will be directly with our client. Salary, terms, and conditions are discussed separately.
