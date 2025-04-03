Senior CAE Engineer - Structural Analysis
Incluso AB Gothenburg / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Gothenburg i Göteborg
We are looking for a "Senior CAE Engineer- Structural Analysis" for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in May' 2025, One Year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description:
CAE Engineer - Structural analysis of engine systems and components
Analysis of systems and components exposed to high temperatures
Analysis of systems and components exposed to high vibrations
Main FE-tool is ABAQUS and NASTRAN
Pre processor ANSA
The work is presented both verbally as well as in written reports including conclusions and recommendations
Responsibility to communicate directly with design engineers regarding design analyses
Skill requirements
Master in Mechanical Engineering with focus on Applied Mechanics
Experienced using ANSA and ABAQUS
Experience using NASTRAN
Experience of analysis of structures exposed to high temperatures and vibrations
Strong ability to communicate and to convey results in a structured and understandable way
Fluency in both English and Swedish is required.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in May, One Year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Gothenburg Jobbnummer
9264987