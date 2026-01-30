Senior Buyer - Gothenburg
2026-01-30
Would you like to work with market-leading suppliers in a complex sourcing area, where the components have a significant impact on the final product?
The Raw Material & Steel Parts team is now looking for a consultant to cover a buyer position from March through mid-December.
The team is part of the Platform organization and is responsible for procurement-related activities across the area.
In this role, you will lead and support cross-functional sourcing projects and market tests, including preparation, execution, analysis, negotiations, supplier selection, sustainability focus and contract management - with emphasis on cold and hot stamped parts.
You will also be responsible for market analysis, prioritization and identifying knowledge-based negotiation strategies, as well as managing purchasing activities connected to current production.
To succeed, you should be comfortable challenging the status quo and existing approaches with stakeholders and suppliers, while working proactively to create alignment and drive common solutions.
Profile
We believe you have a relevant university degree and at least 5 years of experience within purchasing/procurement.
You have strong negotiation skills, excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, and can manage multiple issues and projects in parallel. Fluency in English (written and spoken) is required, along with strong communication skills.
Personal qualities
To thrive in this role, you have a strong business mindset and demonstrate high integrity and professionalism. You are performance-driven, collaborative and communicative, and you enjoy working both in teams and independently - always with a positive attitude and a proactive approach.
Start Date & Application
Start Date: 2026-03-02
End Date: 2026-12-18
Application Deadline: 2026-02-03
Location: Gothenburg
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
