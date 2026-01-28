Senior Business Controller
Lyten Ett AB / Controllerjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla controllerjobb i Skellefteå
2026-01-28
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Lyten is leading an industrial revolution through Lyten 3D GrapheneTM, a breakthrough supermaterial unlocking a new generation of products - from lithium-sulfur batteries and energy storage systems to concrete admixtures, lightweight composites, and next-generation sensors that are revolutionizing industries. Together, these innovations are making a massive global improvement and driving real-world impact across energy, mobility, construction, and defense.
At Lyten, we believe the most meaningful careers begin with purpose - and with people who want to make a difference. We're not just developing advanced supermaterials - we're about to change the world as we know it, reshaping how energy is stored, how products are built, and how progress is made.
We're entering an exciting growth phase, scaling production across the U.S. and Europe and expanding our team of engineers, scientists, and innovators.
Apply now to join our team and be part of something bigger than yourself - where collaboration, creativity, and purpose come together to build the technologies that will define the next century.
Acting as a key member of the Finance team, serves as a strategic partner to management, providing financial insights and analyses to support business decisions.
Responsible for planning, controlling, and analysing the company's financial performance, ensuring financial targets are met and aligned with overall business objectives. The role includes ownership of budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and performance monitoring processes, contributing to the organization's financial stability and growth.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Support management in developing and managing budgets, ensuring alignment with strategic and operational goals.
Monitor financial performance by analysing variances between actual results, budgets, and forecasts, providing insights and recommendations to improve profitability and efficiency.
Develop and maintain financial forecasts, including identifying risks, opportunities, and trends that impact business performance.
Prepare and present regular financial reports and key performance indicators to management and other stakeholders.
Provide financial analysis and business insights to support strategic decisions, investments, and business cases.
Ensure compliance with internal controls, financial policies, and relevant accounting standards.
Continuously improve financial processes, systems, and tools to enhance transparency, accuracy, and efficiency.
Support the month-end and year-end closing processes by maintaining accurate financial records and ensuring timely reporting.
Participate in audits and provide necessary documentation and explanations related to business performance.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or similar.
• Proven experience in Business Control, Financial Analysis, or Controlling roles.
• Experience in budgeting, forecasting, and management reporting.
Specific skills
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• Basic Swedish and other language skills are seen as a plus.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent command of financial modelling and reporting tools (e.g. Excel, Power BI, ERP systems).
• High attention to detail and accuracy.
Personal success factors
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
• Proactive and result-oriented mindset.
• Ability to work effectively in a dynamic and international environment.
• Strong business acumen and ability to translate data into actionable insights.
Why Work at Lyten
At Lyten, you'll be part of a team that's redefining what's possible in energy, materials, and manufacturing. We're not just imagining the future - we're building it today with breakthrough technologies that are changing how products are made and how industries innovate.
Our people are the heart of that mission. From world-class scientists and engineers to creative problem-solvers in operations, manufacturing, and commercialization, every member of the Lyten team plays a role in turning bold ideas into real-world impact. We believe that the best work happens when you're doing great things in the world - with people you like. Collaboration, curiosity, and a shared sense of purpose drive everything we do.
What You'll Find at Lyten
A mission that matters: Contribute directly to solving complex challenges in energy, mobility, and materials innovation.
Cutting-edge innovation: Work on technologies at the intersection of materials science, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing that strengthen energy security and local supply chains.
Extraordinary people: Join a team of talented, friendly, and down-to-earth innovators who support, challenge, and inspire one another every day.
Teamwork and culture: Experience a workplace built on trust, respect, and shared success - where collaboration fuels breakthroughs and everyone's ideas are heard.
Global impact: Help scale new materials and energy solutions that reinforce industrial resilience across the U.S. and Europe.
Career growth: Be part of a fast-moving company entering a commercial growth phase, with opportunities to lead, learn, and make your mark.
Purpose-driven values: Thrive in an environment that celebrates ingenuity, optimism, and meaningful progress - together.
Lyten offers the opportunity to do the most important work of your career - helping build the technologies that will power the next century of innovation.
Join us, and help transform industries, communities, and the planet with friends who share your drive to make a difference. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9709378