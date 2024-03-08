Senior Business Controller
2024-03-08
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
About the job
Do you have a passion for data, automation and analysis? Are you thrilled by working in a fast-paced and data driven environment? Then you will thrive as a member of the Customer Services Business Controlling team where we are driven by passion for data driven analysis and automation in order to continuously improve efficiency and customer experience.
In this position you can work from either our Stockholm office or Uppsala office, but you need to be open to work from the Uppsala office at least one day a week.
The Customer Service Business Control team is responsible for controlling the Customer Services department, Etraveli Group's largest and an organization of ~1600 employees inhouse and additional ~1400 outsourcing today. The team is responsible for setting up controls and monitoring the Customer Service activities.
We are looking for a controller with good controllership skills and who does not shy away from being analytical and explorative. You are comfortable in your communication and stakeholder management. You will have close cooperation with other departments within the global Customer Services organization and you will work closely with the Etraveli Group Finance team.
What you will do
Create and maintain financial and business metrics
Build and improve existing reporting and controlling routines
Follow up and reporting of key business areas both of financial and operational character.
You will play a key role in highlighting trends and patterns, adherence to set targets as well as creating awareness in order to minimize risk.
Provide clear and concise insight to stakeholders, facilitating informed decision making within the organization
Support other colleagues within the Business Control team
Requirements
At minimum have a bachelor's degree in Business Administrations, Economics, Statistics or other related fields
Experience from international and multicultural organization
7-10 years of experience as Business Controller
Good communicator with the ability to handle multiple stakeholders
Analytical and comfortable with numbers
Flexible and enjoys a dynamic and fast paced workplace
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm and Dragarbrunnsgatan in Uppsala, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
