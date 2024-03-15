PhD student position in optical quantum network
Project description
The quantum network is anticipated to surpass the classical network in both computing power and security. As a fundamental component of the classical network, the adaptable optical fiber communication network must take on the task of facilitating the transition to these new communication and computing paradigms by linking quantum processors in a networked manner. This project aims to explore the deployment and enhancement of quantum networks, with specific attention to the integration of quantum and classical communication and computing resources.
We are seeking a highly motivated and talented Ph.D. researcher to join our team and contribute to an exciting research project focused on optical quantum network technologies. By leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics, the successful candidate will explore innovative ways to seamlessly integrate quantum computing and quantum communication protocols into classical optical infrastructure. This endeavor holds immense potential to revolutionize information processing and communication paradigms.
Information about the division and the department
The division of Communications, Antennas and Optical Networks conducts cutting edge research covering several aspect of communication infrastructures. The Optical Networks (ON) group performs research in network architecture design and optimization, control and management, datacenter networks, fiber access and mobile transport networks, network sustainability, reliability, security and survivability, and converged fiber-wireless networks.
Major responsibilities
• Conduct literature reviews and background research on optical quantum network
• Design and develop novel architectures for integrating quantum and classical computing and communication resources
• Implement prototype optical quantum network configurations using available hardware and software resources
• Analyze and interpret research results and contribute to academic publications and conference presentations
• Evaluate the performance , scalability and security characteristics of the quantum network.
• Perform research within the framework of the project and present results in major journals and conferences.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
Mandatory
• Master's degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Physics, or related fields.
• Strong background in quantum computing, quantum communication and optical networking.
• Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Matlab.
• Excellent analytical skills and a passion for solving complex problems
• Experience in building and executing experimental demonstrations and proofs of concepts
• Ability and motivation to carry-on high-quality research
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a dynamic research environment
• Open and collaborative mind
Desirable
• Hands-on experience in fiber-optic systems
• Experience in interdisciplinary collaboration
• Experience quantum programming languages (e.g., Qiskit, Cirq) and quantum simulators (e.g., QuNetSim, NetSquid)
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240180 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-04-15
For questions, please contact:
Dr. Rui Lin, ON unit, ruilin@chalmers.se Ersättning
