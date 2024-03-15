Senior DevOps Engineer to our client in Telecom!
In this position you will be a part of a team that has a vision to improve and simplify processes and products through automation. You will work close to the technique with experienced colleagues. On top of that Academic Work and our client will support your need to grow both as a professional and as a person. Does it sound like your next step? Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a DevOps Engineer you will be a part of our clients IP Network & Transport automation team. The team is responsible for designing and implementing solution for country organization. The team is located in Stockholm, Oslo and Vilnius and includes Architects, Frontend Developers, Software Developers and Network Engineers.
We and our client will support your need to grow both as a professional and as a person. We can offer you your next big opportunity in a motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves, with equal access to opportunities. We respect and value the diversity of people. In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we also enable flexibility and offer a wide variety of employee benefits.
You will initially be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at our client. Provided that the collaboration works well, there are great opportunities to be directly employed by our client.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Responsible for maintenance of automation systems for Sweden
• Development of CI/CD chains and deployment scripts
• IT support for automation IT systems
• 1st and 2nd line support team
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
you who as at least 5 years of work experience as a DevOps Engineer where you have gained knowledge within:
• ITIL processes
• Linux: scripting and administration
• CI/CD: git, Python, Docker, Ansible and/or Jenkins, Grafana
• Fluent writing and speaking skills in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Java, PHP, MYSQL and Elastic Search stack.
• Swedish skills
As a person, you are:
• Proactive and autonomous
• Willing to learn
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
