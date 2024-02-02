Senior Backend Software Engineer
Epidemic Sound, the market leading platform for restriction-free music, is headquartered in Stockholm, heard around the globe and on a mission to soundtrack the world.The company has democratized access to music for storytellers. Its innovative digital rights model paves the way for creators - everyone from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's largest brands - to use restriction-free music to take their content to the next level, whilst simultaneously supporting the musicians it works with both financially and creatively.The company was co-founded in 2009, operates across the globe, and has offices in five major cities: Stockholm, New York, Los Angeles, Seoul and Amsterdam. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital, Alecta. AMF, and TIN Fonder and its Chairperson is Andrew Fisher, former CEO and Chairman of Shazam.
The team you'll join is part of the Sound Domain, with a focus on building tools empowering our artists, supporting our internal catalog management system, external streaming services integrations and calculating royalties. We ensure to provide our company with legally and musically outstanding content. We work in a communicative and collaborative space where knowledge sharing is key. We have many things that we take care of, with a wide range of opportunities in a diverse and fun team that promotes well-being.
We're looking for a highly skilled and adaptable Senior Backend Software Engineer who probably is proficient in multiple tools and programming languages. But, if you have experience with Kotlin (or Java), are fluent in database design (Mysql, Postgres, BigQuery) and have good API design experience, that's great! Also, we consider Python (or Ruby or Node) and React/Typescript (front end), Spring boot or ktor a plus. With that said, we believe that your experience, seniority level and mindset is what makes you a perfect match.
What you'll do:
Collaborate with other product teams, machine learning, analytics, data, SRE, and the music department to develop new and amazing features that our artists love
Collaborate and communicate closely with your team and other stakeholders
End-to-end product development
Bring a proactive approach to identifying pain points, risks, and opportunities with an understanding of how our team relates to the rest of the organization
Embrace agile development processes, including pair and mob programming, share knowledge inside and outside the team, and participate in hack weeks and demos
What you'll bring
Solid engineering skills in the tools and languages listed above
Experience building scalable, reliable and easy-to-maintain software in an iterative fashion
Experience contributing to a team's continuous work towards a common technical vision
Great communication skills and drive to collaborate closely with colleagues
A strong willingness to learn
Most importantly:
Your interests, mindset, and attitude are probably the most important aspects of the role. Tech can be learned, but the mindset and the attitude you bring will make us better together, and that's more valuable to us! Så ansöker du
