Senior Backend Software Developer
2024-06-12
Sinch is a global leader in the growing market for Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. We are specialists in allowing businesses to reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
With presence in more than 50 countries, whether you know us or not, you've definitely used our tech. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year.
Sinch's core values are Make it Happen, Dream Big, Keep it Simple and Win Together. These values describe how our global organization works and inspire each of our more than 3,000 employees across 55 different countries.
Role and Responsabilities
Join our Admin Portal Core Engineering team as a Senior Software Developer, where you'll collaborate in an agile, cross-functional environment, owning deliverables and ensuring top-notch quality. Be heavily involved in turning user stories into testable, maintainable code. This is a hands-on code design and coding role.
Passion for Coding
We're looking for someone with a passion for coding, particularly in Java with experience in Spring Boot and cloud-native technologies. If you're an enthusiastic problem solver who enjoys tackling complex challenges, we want you on our team. Strong teamwork and communication skills are essential. Help us promote good software engineering practices (e.g. test-driven development, performance in design, self-healing solutions)!
Requirements
Proficiency in Java, Spring, Spring Boot, gRPC, MySQL.
Experience with message queues like RabbitMQ and Kafka.
Strong development experience with a deep understanding of the development life cycle.
Proficiency in Docker and Microservice Infrastructure.
Familiarity with TDD and/or automation tools such as JUnit, DBUnit, or other automated test frameworks.
Experience with React is a plus.
Our current tech stack includes Microservices infrastructure, Java 11, Spring, Spring Boot, gRPC, Kafka, MySQL, Elasticsearch, React, Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, and GitLab.
