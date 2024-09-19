Senior Backend Engineer
2024-09-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the team
The Daily Usage Cluster is a part of the Commercial Digital organization, and our mission is to provide our customers with a personalized, hassle-free, and cost-efficient everyday experience. We are responsible for building the customer facinge features for our battery electric vehicle users, to allow them to optimize their charging in their home environment.Would you like to influence and craft the technical solutions that enables Volvo Cars to grow and reach our goal of being an electric car company by 2030?
Great, then we would like you to join our Cluster as a backend Engineer with experience in Java!
We're looking for someone to support us in crafting a high-quality data ecosystem that spans multiple product teams and clusters. We have only just begun this journey in earnest, and you'll be joining us at a time when you can really have a great impact and contribute to setting the tone for the next chapter in our company's history!
What you'll do
You will be innovating our customer experience with a focus on building backend services primarily using REST APIs and GraphQL. We use mainly Java and SpringBoot to set up services. We also use Kibana and Grafana for our dashboards. We deploy our applications in Kubernetes and AWS/Azure, using tools like GitHub Actions, PostgreSQL, among others. You will work together with software, quality and design engineers as part of a cross-functional team. Your focus will be to support new initiatives and solutions for electric vehicle owners. Since it is a new project it will also include exciting explorations and opportunities to bring your expertise and knowledge to the table.
You and your skills
We believe that you...
* Are an experienced backend engineer who's worked on several products in the past
* Have knowledge of Java, and you feel comfortable working in a platform with a Docker/Kubernetes/Cloud setup.
* You have a solid understanding of microservices, and frontend know-how is a bonus.
* To be effective in this role, you need to take charge as well as being a collaborator.
* You should have the ability to drive and create commitment.
* It is important that you have integrity and a change management mindset.
Want to know more? We hope so
We welcome you to apply in English before 31st October the latest. We will go through applications on a regular basis. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
