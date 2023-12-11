Senior Backend Engineer - DRM
2023-12-11
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are looking for a...
Senior Backend Engineer to join our team. your primary responsibility will revolve around Digital Rights Management (DRM) with a specific emphasis on social media platforms, where YouTube currently represents our predominant focus. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to shape the future of music rights within the dynamic digital landscape.
Job Summary:
Responsibilities include implementing and optimizing DRM solutions on social media platforms, ensuring secure and compliant content use. You'll leverage Google cloud services to enhance operations and contribute to innovative, efficient solutions. The role involves engaging with large datasets to derive data-driven insights, informing decisions for Epidemic Sound's revenue operations. You'll play a key role in shaping the future of music rights management, influencing industry evolution. The position offers a collaborative environment where your ideas are valued, and teamwork drives success. Additionally, you'll contribute to smart decision-making processes affecting revenue operations.
Day to Day:
Your daily activities revolve around collaboration, from stand-up meetings to innovative programming sessions. You'll be driving DRM on social media platforms and utilizing cutting-edge Google cloud services for effective content safelisting. Engaging in pair or mob programming, you'll work closely with teammates, combining your skills to tackle complex problems and develop solutions collaboratively. You'll actively shape the future of music rights and engage with large datasets, steering Epidemic Sound's revenue operations through informed, smart decision-making.
In bullets your responsibilities include:
• Support our mission to make safelisting content smooth and secure for all users
• Point us in the right direction when building services for our customers
• Monitor and optimize services that fetch data from platforms like YouTube
• Work closely with data analysts to ensure that our business operations can make the right decisions
About you
You bring 10 years of experience with a strong command of backend technologies, you excel in designing, optimizing, and maintaining the core infrastructure that ensures our services run smoothly. Your expertise is particularly valuable when dealing with high-availability systems and complex partner API integrations.
Your proficiency extends to processing and managing large data volumes efficiently, all while adhering to the stringent compliance requirements of social media platforms. Your technical acumen is most notable in object oriented languages, where you excel in architecting robust backend solutions.
Moreover, your interest in areas such as Digital Rights Management (DRM) underscores your commitment to addressing backend challenges in handling and safeguarding large-scale datasets. Your contributions play a vital role in maintaining the integrity and reliability of our backend systems.
Requirements
Technical Competencies:
• Over 10 years of experience in object oriented Backend Development
• Data Expertise: Excel in processing and evaluating large volumes of data - Proficiency in SQL or for data processing and integration tasks
• Cloud experience preferably Google Cloud Platform
• Comfortable building microservices
Soft Skills:
• Problem-Solving: Approach challenges with a solution-oriented mindset
• Adaptability: Thrive in a fast-paced environment
• Team Player: Collaborate seamlessly, bringing unique skills to the table
• Strong communication skills - Possess strong communication skills, Excel in english both written and verbal communication, crucial for collaboration and understanding in our global team
Other
• Proficient in Kotlin/Java or Python is an advantage
• Interest in DRM protocols and practices is a bonus
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
