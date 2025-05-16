Senior Backend Developer AWS
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
If you are a good match, we would like to receive a CV in WORD format with motivation why you fit this assignment, your availability and any scheduled holidays.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
We're looking for a curious, forward-thinking backend developer who thrives in fast-moving environments and wants to be hands-on in building modern, serverless solutions with AWS. If you're ready to help shape the future of AI-powered management systems - and do it in one of Sweden's most exciting product teams - we'd love to hear from you. Start: September
Location: Skellefteå, hybrid
Duration: Full time for 12 months, with possibility for extension
This is not your average project. Our client is currently developing a brand-new product in AWS using modern, serverless, event-driven architecture - with the technology being as fresh as the ideas behind it. You'll work as part of a small but ambitious team of 6-7 people, creating the next-generation management system platform. What started out as a classic case and document management system has evolved over time into something much bigger - an intelligent quality and operations platform where generative AI is now at the core. The team moves fast, works hands-on, and builds with purpose. New components are created weekly, and you'll often work with systems that are just a few weeks old. The culture is technical, curious, humble, and deeply passionate - there's a strong "vibe coding" spirit here, and your impact will be felt from day one.
You'll need to be based in Skellefteå at the start of the assignment to fully integrate with the team and product. As things progress, there will likely be opportunities for hybrid or remote work depending on how the team evolves. Key responsibilities: - Develop and maintain our backend in a serverless and event-driven AWS environment
- Model and build robust database solutions in PostgreSQL
- Create and document APIs and integrations with internal and external systems
- Ensure clear, testable, and sustainable code
- Collaborate closely with product owners, frontend developers, and other team members
- Explore how AI and automation can streamline both the product and development process
We are looking for someone who:
- Has solid experience in backend development with Node.js (ES modules) and building APIs
• Has experience working with event-driven architecture and serverless services in AWS
• noSQL and SQL proficiency, preferably with a focus on PostgreSQL
• Familiarity with modern CI/CD workflows
• Works comfortably in Linux/MacOS environments
• Thrives in environments where change is constant and innovation is encouraged
• Has a strong interest in AI and wants to be part of shaping its real-world applications
• Is proactive, curious, bold, and genuinely engaged in both technology and collaboration
As a person we see that you're not just a skilled developer - you're future-minded. You want to build something meaningful, contribute to both product and architecture, and thrive in an environment where your ideas actually matter. You might already have experience working with AI-driven tools - or you're eager to dive into that world now. Ersättning
