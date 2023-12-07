Senior Avionics Engineer
2023-12-07
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a Senior Avionics Engineer to join our Avionics team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience from avionics and integration and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
As Senior Avionics Engineer you will oversee a sub system in avionics, leading the integration from the development of the requirement to the testing and certification, following a complete V&V process. This will include working with all transverse domains and departments to ensure proper integration.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- You will work closely with other system engineers on electrical and mechanical integration for the assigned avionics systems
- Establish the functional and system requirements
- Support qualification activities (DO160) for the assigned avionics systems
- Manage avionics system suppliers including supplier onboarding, technical requirements, design and qualification review
- Develop certification plan with airworthiness department
- You will be involved in multiple transverse activities including development of processes, as the company grows, and the aircraft is being developed
You will report to the Head of Avionics and Electrical Systems. Your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- Minimum of 10 years of relevant integrated avionics systems and sub-systems experience.
- Understanding of avionics, electrical/mechanical design, installation, and certification.
- Experience with the full systems engineering lifecycle and system safety analysis.
- Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761)
- Working knowledge with aircraft avionics system certification (EASA/FAA Part 23, Part25 or Part 29)
- Working knowledge of aerospace standards, e.g. DO-160, DO-178 and DO-254.
- Experience on integrated test bench
- Good to have CVE experience
- Interacted with authorities.
- Flexibility to adapt to new technologies and processes.
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
Education
- Bachelors or Masters degree in Aerospace or Electrical engineering or similar discipline
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
