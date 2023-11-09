Senior Automation Engineer - Scada/hmi
2023-11-09
Every day, hundreds of millions of people depend on the food industry. So, for us, how we automate food processing and packaging needs to be world-class. That's where our Automation Engineers come in.
Whether you're working with project teams, identifying improvements, or using your mastery of PLC language to transform production outputs for customers, your expertise and innovation will be pivotal to automating solutions that improve food quality and safety for people everywhere.
At Tetra Pak, you'll make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are now searching for a Senior Automation Engineer with focus on SCADA/HMI to join the fantastic team that develops Production Control, the automation foundation of Tetra Pak PlantMaster.
This position is preferably in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
In this position you will work cross product platforms focusing on technology and product development, from completely new ideas to fault correction. Focus is to make our platforms more flexible, user friendly and easier to use for projects and customers. We are right now designing our future automation platforms where we have high focus on making them more available, easier to integrate and bringing and increased engineering efficiency to our users.
As Automation Engineer SCADA/HMI, you will:
Develop and maintain our automation platform based on Aveva
Intouch Modern App and System Platform
Working with correction of bugs and general improvements
Support other organisations of Tetra Pak as technical expert
Validation and testing of new concepts
We believe you have
To be successful in this role you need to be a team player and have the ability to build trust on different levels. You are a structured and constantly strive for improving the quality as well as delivering additional values through your work. Furthermore, you have experience in SCADA/HMI solutions. You are used to trouble shoot and to solve problems.
Needed skills:
Experience in using Aveva SCADA/HMI products
Working with other SCADA solutions (e.g., Ignition) is a merit
Experience with SQL and database work
Experience in DevOps / ESXi / VM / OS tasks are good to have
Experience from project work including commissioning work
Experience in using Tetra Pak PlantMaster Production Control is a merit
A very good command of English, both written and oral is required.
You have a university degree or a Technical diploma within relevant area for the position.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
This job posting expires on 2023-11-23
This job posting expires on 2023-11-23
Questions about your application contact Hanna Edström at +46 46 36 32 89
Questions about your application contact Hanna Edström at +46 46 36 32 89
