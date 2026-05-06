Senior Associate Software Development Engineer
Workday Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Workday Sweden AB i Stockholm
About the Team
Your work days are brighter here.
Sana, owned by Workday, is an AI lab building superintelligence for work. We believe organizations can accomplish their missions faster when teams can effortlessly access knowledge, automate repetitive work, and learn anything with the help of agentic AI. As part of Workday, we are committed to building AI that augments people - not replaces them. We're a talent-dense, product-obsessed team of engineers and designers united by deep technical excellence and rapid iteration. Our tools already help over a million people learn and work better across hundreds of leading enterprises - and we're just getting started.
We bring this mission to life through two products. Sana Agents provide a seamless way to access all your company's apps, knowledge, and data, enabling AI agents to do real work so teams can process and act on information at unprecedented scale. Sana Learn is an AI-powered learning hub that combines the simplicity of a modern learning platform with intelligent features like an AI tutor, automated content generation, and interactive apps, making knowledge not just accessible but actionable.
About the Role
Ship customer-facing value quickly in small teams - owning everything from problem definition through UX, API, and instrumentation. You'll work end-to-end to deliver features that delight users and move the needle for Sana and our customers.
You will:
Own features from design to deploy - frontend (React/TypeScript), backend (Node/TypeScript), and database (Postgres)
Integrate with agent and retrieval APIs to deliver seamless product experiences
Instrument products, run A/B tests, and iterate quickly with design and PM
Make pragmatic trade-offs and thrive in ambiguous 01 product spaces
Collaborate closely with stakeholders, users, and teammates to define and solve the right problems
About You
Basic Qualifications:
1+ years of experience in full-stack software engineering
Proficiency in TypeScript with hands-on experience in React (frontend) and Node.js (backend)
Bachelor's degree in a computer-related field or equivalent work experience
Other Qualifications:
Experience integrating with agent or retrieval APIs is a plus
Prior experience with product instrumentation and A/B testing frameworks
Familiarity with Postgres and Redis for data storage and caching
Experience building and operating products in cloud environments (GCP preferred)
Comfort with infrastructure tooling such as Kubernetes and Terraform
Strong collaboration skills across design, PM, and engineering in fast-paced, agile environments Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Workday Sweden AB
(org.nr 556920-2046) Jobbnummer
9896156