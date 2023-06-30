Senior Airframe Design Engineer
2023-06-30
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a Senior Airframe Design Engineer to join our Structures and Interiors team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience with aerospace structural design and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
This role will be focused on leading dedicated work packages of the aircraft structural definition, comprising of primary and secondary structural elements, overseeing the structural related design and integration activities.
This position will have broad responsibility of the structure, interfacing with, and overseeing, both internal and external teams, suppliers, and occasionally interacting with regulatory agencies. The role covers design, certification and testing activities. This position will also take part in establishing our engineering methods, covering writing, reviewing and implementing group and company level policies, procedures, guidelines and templates.
Additional responsibilities include:
-
Metallic aerostructures design, covering primary and secondary structural elements: frames, skins, stringers, ribs, spars, pressure bulkheads, equipment support structure, control surfaces, etc.
-
Composites design related to various structural elements, such as: fairings, landing gear doors, wing tips, etc.
-
Writing and review of test plans, analyses, reports related to testing, design compliance etc.
-
Interface with internal certification specialists/CVEs, defining or assisting in the definition of the aircraft and system level certification programme, including the definition of the list of pertinent requirements, proposed Means of Compliance (MoC) and defining the way forward for any SRD (Significant Regulatory Differences).
-
Supporting test activities including, but not limited to: component testing requirements including subcomponent, component, and aircraft level testing; DO-160 environmental conditions and test procedures for airborne equipment; bird strike testing of the flight deck and the associated impact on systems.
You will report to the Head of Structures and Interiors the team currently consists of 17 people. Your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Qualifications & Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Engineering, or similar discipline
- Minimum 15 years experience in an Aerospace structural design environment, covering aircraft structural design/integration
- Understanding of stress requirements, safety factors, loading conditions, F&DT, and structural certification requirements (CS-25 Amendment 27, FAR Part 25 Amendment 114).
- Working knowledge of supplier management/oversight, definition of supplier testing requirements and the documentation required to support the aircraft certification activities.
- Experience with aircraft development programs, in an OEM environment, through the entire design, development, certification and production lifecycle (EASA/FAA CS25)
- Excellent organizational, analytical problem solving and strategic thinking skills
- High proficiency with Catia V5/V6 and PLM systems (ideally 3DExperience).
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
The ideal candidate would have
- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment
- Experience dealing face to face with the representatives of the certification authorities such as periodic updates, initial type board meeting, test witnessing.
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
