About Heart AerospaceHeart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable mode of transport for regional travel. Our goal is to serve the market in every corner of the world.Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. The ES-19 is a fully electric aircraft, and our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. At Heart you'll be working at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our small, fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together.Role OverviewWe are looking for a Senior Airframe Design Engineer to lead the structural definition of our aircraft. Applicants will be working with a team of stress analysis, aerodynamics, systems, powertrain and external loads disciplines to develop both the outer loft lines and the internal structural configuration. We're looking for a person that is highly proficient and passionate about CAD design. Ideally, you have experience in aircraft conceptual and preliminary design phases across a range of civil aircraft programs, while maintaining a start-up mindset and self-motivation.Lead on the CAD design supporting the development of the master aircraft configuration for a major assembly such as the wing, fuselage or empennage.Work with all disciplines across aerodynamics, external loads, stress analysis, interiors, systems, propulsion and powertrain to ensure a minimum weight and cost aircraft design that meets schedule.Using past program experience, require little to no guidance to develop aircraft lofts and internal structure for configuration analysis, and conduct trade studies to support manufacturing optimization and the aircraft Preliminary Design Review.Implement and maintain a rigorous configuration management system.Ensure achievement of manufacturability and maintainability requirements.Prepare reports and presentations as needed to document and communicate work.Report technical risks, issues and opportunities up through functional management.Qualifications & ExperienceDegree in Aerospace or Mechanical Engineering from an accredited university.Proficiency in CAD software, preferably Catia v5 or NX with good knowledge and experiences in geometric dimensioning and tolerance (GD&T).Minimum 10 years of advanced aircraft design experience.Experience in aircraft conceptual and preliminary design with an emphasis on weight build-up and weight management and structural optimization.Lofting and A-class surface experience.Good understanding of aircraft production and assembly methods and processes.Knowledge of aircraft structural certification regulations (EASA / FAA Part 23 or 25).A high-level of proficiency in English (written and spoken).Excellent communication skills.Experience working on large collaborative projects and eagerness to work with others.Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission.The ideal candidate would haveSignificant aircraft conceptual and preliminary design experience on a CS-23 or regional aircraft program at a leading OEM or start-up.Proficiency coordinating activities of engineers in partner supplier companies.Experience in CAM.Working knowledge of FEM.