Family Housekeeper/Assistant - for 1 family in Stockholm (75% employment)
2025-07-12
This job is a 75% job, that requires a Driver licence
and that you can Communicate in English.
We are currently seeking a reliable, detail-oriented, and trustworthy individual to join a private household in Stockholm as a part-time Housekeeper. This is a long-term position for someone who takes pride in maintaining a clean and well-organized home environment with the highest standards.
Position Details:
* Employment Type: Part-time (approximately 75%)
* Location: Central Stockholm
* Start Date: As agreed
Key Responsibilities:
* Daily and weekly cleaning of a private residence
* Laundry and ironing, walking the dog etc.
* Maintaining cleanliness and order in all rooms, including kitchen and bathrooms
* Occasional deep cleaning and seasonal household tasks
* Light organization and care of household items
* Ensuring a high level of discretion and professionalism at all times
Requirements:
* Prior experience in private households or professional housekeeping
* Strong attention to detail and a structured approach to work
* High standards of cleanliness and hygiene
* Discreet, respectful, and trustworthy
* Comfortable working independently
Good communication skills in English. Swedish is also a plus!
Apply through e-mail, with your CV.
