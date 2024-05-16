Senior Aircraft Performance Engineer
2024-05-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a Senior Aircraft Performance Engineer to join our Flight Science team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience in aircraft performance and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
The Senior Aircraft Performance Engineer will play a crucial role in the design, development, and certification of our aircraft. Given its electric nature and novel design features, this may require innovative approaches in modelling, analysing, and testing. This will be a broad role covering design support, analysis and compliance finding. In this position, you will interface and work with all other engineering groups, including systems and design.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Develop methods and tools to estimate aircraft performance.
- Propose modifications to the design of the aircraft, aiming at improving performance.
- Provide aircraft performance data to other teams.
- Work on aircraft performance requirements definition, validation and verification.
- Support sales campaigns.
- Support flight test with preparation, data reduction and reports.
- Define methodologies to ensure compliance with regulations and design specifications.
- Prepare certification documents and coordinate with authorities.
- Help on the development of manuals.
- Generate technical documents to communicate the results of the analyses to the different stakeholders.
- Identify failure conditions which affect the aircraft performance from SFHA and analyse the impacts.
- Support the implementation of the strategy for the Aircraft Performance team in order to comply with the company's goals.
You will report to the Head of Flight Science and belong to the Flight Science team. Your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- Minimum 10 years experience in a relevant engineering discipline, within an aerospace OEM company environment, including the conceptual and preliminary design phase.
- Direct experience in the role of aircraft performance engineer.
- Significant aircraft conceptual and preliminary design experience.
- Experience with aircraft development programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25)
- Experience with aircraft performance modelling, simulation, and flight testing.
- Proficient programming expertise. Knowledge in Python is preferred.
- Experience working in a start-up environment is a merit.
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.
- Eagerness to work with others.
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry.
Education
- Bachelor, Master or Doctor of Science degree in Aerospace, Aeronautical, Mechanical Engineering or similar discipline.
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
Heart Aerospace has a clear mission. We work to decarbonize and democratize air travel. We believe in electrification. Not only to bring down emissions and build a sustainable future, but to make flying accessible for the many, around the world.
Electric planes are cheaper to operate and can unlock convenient and effective regional traveling, a market that today is restricted by the difficulty of making a sustainable profit. Our mission is about taking electrification to the skies, helping our customers build their businesses, and the traveling public to access an amazing and sustainable service.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
