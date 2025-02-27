Senior Advisor Project & Export Finance
2025-02-27
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
This Is Us The Export & Trade Finance department belongs to the Scania Financial Services organization within TRATON Financial Services AB. Export & Trade Finance is a competence center for special finance and trade finance within the Scania Group. The term special finance is used for a wide range of financial structures with a high grade of complexity, such as project finance and structured export finance.
We work cross-functionally with the Scania sales organization around the globe and together with banks and credit insurers as well as development banks, multilateral organizations and private funds. The team today consists of four colleagues and is based in Södertälje, Sweden, but we are open for a discussion about working remotely if you are located outside of Sweden.
Role Summary As a Senior Advisor for Project & Export Finance you are responsible for the financial assessment of large and complex tenders, projects, business cases and transactions to determine the bankability and to propose and structure suitable financing solutions for our clients, in close collaboration with the Scania sales organization. You will drive the financial negotiations with partner banks, credit insurers and other stakeholders, review all relevant documentation including commercial contracts and prepare credit decisions.
You are also responsible for monitoring projects/transactions until end of financial life and report deviations, suggest mitigation measures and drive re-negotiations with financing stakeholders. You will advise internal stakeholders towards bankable financial solutions and best practice.
Who are you Our new colleague should have deep knowledge and long experience of financing of complex export transactions, in particular project finance. We believe that you also have experience from an OEM environment. Extensive travel to different countries is expected, in particular to emerging markets. Proficiency in business English is required and French is preferred. You have a strong business mind and are happy to take on challenges. The job is dynamic and will force you to be creative and innovative.
For this position your personal qualities and soft skills will be of importance. The role requires among other things very good communication skills, an open mind, a winning sales approach and a high degree of integrity.
Scania Offers We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal in Södertälje or a wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania job express buses.
Application Your application should include a CV and optional a personal letter of no more than one page. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-14. Screening of applications will take place on an ongoing basis. Logical and personality tests will be used as part of the selection process, and a background check is required for this role.
Hiring manager for this role is Kristina Jungkarp.
For further information or questions regarding the position, please contact Talen Acqusition Specialist Jessica Martinsson, jessica.martinsson@scania.com
.
