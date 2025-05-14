Senior Administrator in Privat Cinema

Are you passionate about hospitality and creating great guest experiences?

We are looking for a Team Leader for our partner to join a dedicated team at a cinema and restaurant concept where service, quality, and atmosphere come together. This is a fantastic opportunity to take responsibility, lead others, and be part of an inspiring environment that combines film, food, and events.

Location: Central Stockholm

Who we are looking for:

Team Leader

Responsibilities:

• lead and distribute daily tasks for staff in the lobby bar and bistro;

• deliver excellent guest experiences and handle customer service including refunds, complaints, and follow-ups;

• ensure smooth daily operations in accordance with current laws, policies, and internal routines;

• be responsible for scheduling and optimizing staffing based on demand;

• welcome and manage the audience during movie screenings, including presentations and seating;

• organize and follow up on cleaning routines and overall presentation of the cinema and restaurant areas;

• support and develop upselling initiatives and sales competitions;

• take part in stocktaking and beverage orders when needed;

• provide onboarding and training for new staff;

• support with special events, including preparation and packaging of snacks or equipment setup.

Requirements:

• previous leadership experience in hospitality or customer-facing roles;

• knowledge of service routines and food & beverage operations;

• ability to handle administration such as email communication and scheduling;

• confident with handling customer feedback and service recovery;

• fluent English;

• Swedish: Intermediate+ (you are able to communicate).

Your profile:

• you are service-minded, structured, and proactive;

• you enjoy taking initiative and leading others in a fast-paced environment;

• you are reliable, responsible, and solution-oriented;

• you thrive in a dynamic setting that blends cinema, food, and customer interaction.

What the employer offers:

• full-time position with flexible shifts including evenings and weekends - 8 hours working day during period from 11.00 until 23.00 the latest;

• a creative and energetic work environment with a focus on teamwork and development;

• opportunity to contribute to unique guest experiences and grow in a hospitality-driven role;

• fixed-term contract for minimum 6 moths period with possible prolongation until 1 year (maternity leave substitution) or getting further employment within the company.

Important:

This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

