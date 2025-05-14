Senior Administrator in Privat Cinema
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about hospitality and creating great guest experiences?
We are looking for a Team Leader for our partner to join a dedicated team at a cinema and restaurant concept where service, quality, and atmosphere come together. This is a fantastic opportunity to take responsibility, lead others, and be part of an inspiring environment that combines film, food, and events.
Location: Central Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Team Leader
Responsibilities:
• lead and distribute daily tasks for staff in the lobby bar and bistro;
• deliver excellent guest experiences and handle customer service including refunds, complaints, and follow-ups;
• ensure smooth daily operations in accordance with current laws, policies, and internal routines;
• be responsible for scheduling and optimizing staffing based on demand;
• welcome and manage the audience during movie screenings, including presentations and seating;
• organize and follow up on cleaning routines and overall presentation of the cinema and restaurant areas;
• support and develop upselling initiatives and sales competitions;
• take part in stocktaking and beverage orders when needed;
• provide onboarding and training for new staff;
• support with special events, including preparation and packaging of snacks or equipment setup.
Requirements:
• previous leadership experience in hospitality or customer-facing roles;
• knowledge of service routines and food & beverage operations;
• ability to handle administration such as email communication and scheduling;
• confident with handling customer feedback and service recovery;
• fluent English;
• Swedish: Intermediate+ (you are able to communicate).
Your profile:
• you are service-minded, structured, and proactive;
• you enjoy taking initiative and leading others in a fast-paced environment;
• you are reliable, responsible, and solution-oriented;
• you thrive in a dynamic setting that blends cinema, food, and customer interaction.
What the employer offers:
• full-time position with flexible shifts including evenings and weekends - 8 hours working day during period from 11.00 until 23.00 the latest;
• a creative and energetic work environment with a focus on teamwork and development;
• opportunity to contribute to unique guest experiences and grow in a hospitality-driven role;
• fixed-term contract for minimum 6 moths period with possible prolongation until 1 year (maternity leave substitution) or getting further employment within the company.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9339795