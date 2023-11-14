Senior Accountant
2023-11-14
Role Summary:
This position is based in our Head Office in Stockholm city. It is a key role with the responsibility of building and shaping the general accounting environment of the company. This is an excellent opportunity for a progressive and forward-thinking experienced accountant who are willing to grow with the company. You will manage the daily accounting operations of the company from A to Z. Your task will include but not be limited to:
• Day-to-day financial operations including bookkeeping and accounts payable
• Tax preparation and reporting
• Manage bank accounts, payments, and monitor cash balance
• Performing reconciliations and company consolidation
• Managing the monthly, quarterly, and annual closing processes
• Ensure compliance with applicable national and international accounting standards
Qualifications:
University education: Relevant master's or bachelor's degree or comparable education or qualified accountant.
A minimum of 3 years of work experience in accounting.
Accounting software/package experience (e.g. Visma, Fortnox)
Excellent Swedish and English language skills
Experience and interest in digitization and automation of financial processes is an advantage.
Furthermore, you are a team player with natural drive, enthusiasm, and entrepreneurial flair with exemplary attention to detail, written and verbal communication skills coupled with ability to work closely and consult with senior executives and key stakeholders. Ersättning
