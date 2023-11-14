Simulation Engineer CFD - Cooling & Thermal analysis
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
About the team:
Our team is a part of MDS (Motor Drive System) section which is responsible for development of Electric Motor Drive systems for our Battery Electric Vehicle and Hybrid vehicles. Our goal is to develop and deliver the best electric motor drive systems on the market for the needs of our customers. We are constantly growing and searching for new colleagues. If you want to work in an inspiring environment with innovative mindset where we lead the technology development in field of Electric Motor Drive systems and Electric Vehicle Charging systems for our market leading BEV vehicles, you are very welcome to apply here for this position.
Role responsibilities:
We are looking for an experienced CFD simulation engineer to our Power Conversion section. We see that you have broad experience from drive line development within automotive and in particular Electric drive lines but also chassis mounted electrical components.
This means that you will have responsibility of the following:
You will perform CFD thermal simulations of:
Electric motor moving parts and housings
Electric motor drive (AC/DC inverter) housing and internal parts
Electric Junction boxes
DC/DC converters
You will be a first simulation contact to our component and system designers
You will collaborate closely and be a bridge to communicate and loop the designs between our designers and our broad simulation team in Bangalore (India)
You will collaborate with our test teams to set up test codes and procedures for verification of simulation models and results
Prioritized experience and knowledge
Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering with a specialization in CFD thermal analysis
A minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience as simulation engineer within automotive industry.
Simulation tools used
Star-CCM
Particle works
Ansys
Volvo systems and processes
CAD tools; Creo
Background within Electric drivelines (e-motors and/or transmissions)
Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Personal qualifications:
We believe that you are a result-driven team player, proficient in driving individual and collaborative tasks to successful completion. Bring your strategic insight to understand and adapt to future needs and challenges. Your strong planning and organizational skills are crucial in our agile work environment, where we leverage JIRA for efficient planning and delivery tracking.
Are you the one we are looking for? Apply here today!
Why Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry. The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing, and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change, and Customer Success.
Don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions
Talent Advisor: Dania Khairallah
E-mail address: dania.khairallah@consultant.volvo.com
