Senior 3D Artist
2025-03-13
"We are looking for a talented Senior 3D Artist to create high-quality assets that bring our creative vision to life. In this role, you will design and optimize characters, environments, and props while ensuring seamless integration into production pipelines. You'll collaborate with animators, designers, and engineers to maintain artistic and technical excellence. As a mentor, you'll help guide junior artists and drive innovation in 3D workflows. If you have a passion for cutting-edge visuals and real-time rendering, we'd love to hear from you!"
As a Senior 3D Artist, you are responsible for delivering high-quality 3D assets that align
with the company's creative vision and production requirements. Your key areas of
responsibility include:
1. 3D Asset Creation - Design, model, sculpt, texture, and optimize high-quality 3D
assets, including characters, environments, props, and visual effects, adhering to project
specifications and artistic direction.
2. Pipeline & Workflow Optimization - Work closely with technical artists, animators,
and engineers to ensure assets integrate seamlessly into the production pipeline, identifying
and addressing workflow inefficiencies.
3. Artistic & Technical Standards - Maintain a high standard of artistic quality while
balancing performance constraints, ensuring assets are optimized for real-time rendering and
meet technical guidelines.
4. Collaboration & Feedback - Work collaboratively with concept artists, designers,
and animators to bring creative ideas to life, incorporating feedback to refine assets and
improve overall visual fidelity.
5. Mentorship & Leadership - Provide guidance and mentorship to junior artists,
sharing best practices, conducting reviews, and fostering professional growth within the team.
6. Industry Trends & Innovation - Stay informed about industry trends, emerging
technologies, and best practices in 3D art, continuously improving techniques and workflows.
7. Documentation & Asset Management - Ensure proper organization, version control,
and documentation of assets, adhering to internal asset management and archival standards.
This role requires a balance of artistic excellence, technical proficiency, and cross-functional
collaboration to drive the visual quality and efficiency of production. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-12
E-post: dape@avantistudios.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avanti Dynamic Studios AB
(org.nr 559492-4655)
Upplandsgatan 14 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Daniel Peterson dape@avantistudios.ai Jobbnummer
9221053