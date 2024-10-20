Senior 3D Artist
Join Fantasma Games as a Senior 3D Artist!
Are you a driven and creative artist with a passion for games? Fantasma Games is looking for a Senior Artist to join our dynamic Stockholm team!
At Fantasma Games, we pride ourselves on creating captivating and innovative slot games. Our Stockholm studio has brought exciting titles like Gold Pigger, Circle of Sylvan, Shadow Summoner Elementals, and Fortune Llama to life. Now, we need your talent to help us create even more engaging experiences for our players.
What We're Looking For:
Artistic Excellence: Strong traditional and/or digital art skills.
Creative Mindset: Curiosity, open-mindedness, and a flair for creativity.
Productivity: Ability to work efficiently and meet deadlines.
Industry Knowledge: Understanding of slots and the gambling business is a big plus.
Technical Skills: Experience with Spine is highly desirable.
Why Join Us?
Impactful Role: As part of our small but growing Stockholm team of 6 artists, your voice matters. You'll have a significant say in the creative process and contribute to the development of our games.
Collaborative Environment: We create games together. Your ideas and input will be a crucial part of our projects.
Flexible Work Arrangements: While we offer remote work and flexible hours, most of our Stockholm team enjoys the camaraderie of the office at least 3 days a week.
If you're ready to bring your artistic vision to a company that values creativity and innovation, we'd love to hear from you.
