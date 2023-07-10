Seeking Interns for Coaching Business
2023-07-10
Hello,
We are excited to announce that our new coaching business is currently accepting internship applications from interested and driven individuals . We are looking for a reliable and dedicated intern to join our team and help us grow our business. The duration of the internship will be at least 8 weeks with possibility of a 1 year employment.
As an intern, you will be responsible for assisting with day-to-day business operations including but not limited to social media management, email communication, customer service, scheduling, and administrative tasks. You will also have the opportunity to learn about the coaching business and gain hands-on experience in a supportive and growth-driven environment.
Our ideal candidate must have strong communication skills, be proficient in Microsoft Office and possess excellent organizational skills. Previous experience in a customer service environment and social media management is a plus but not required.
If you are interested in applying to become our intern, please send us your resume along with a brief cover letter telling us about why you believe you would be a good fit for our coaching business. We're excited to hear from you and potential candidates will be contacted for an interview process.
Best regards!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-09
E-post: luthcoaching@proton.me
