Section Manager R&D
2024-12-03
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives
We are looking for a Section manager for the Affinity Ligand Design team within the Resin & Ligand Design Department in Resin & Technologies R&D. This section is placed in Stockholm, Solna at Karolinska. The section is responsible for designing new protein affinity ligands and for developing and continuously improving the tools needed for designing these new ligands.
What You'll Do
You will supply Research and Idea evaluation ligand related projects with resources according to the needs in term of time and competences, and secure that deliveries from the section are executed in an efficient and timely manner, and with appropriate quality according to agreed standards.
You will secure that the competence and know-how of the section members is appropriate to support the organization in the field the section is responsible for, and that competences are continuously developed via education, seminars, coaching, mentoring and individual developmental plans.
You will drive the development of the section to improve productivity, establish processes and a strategy to secure long term technology development within the section's responsibility areas.
You will work in partnership with other Section managers, Project and Program managers and Product management, Marketing and other critical functions.
You will be accountable for the working environment within your team.
Who you are
A strong people leader and experienced in Life Science product development that can balance resources, timing and quality of outcomes.
You have a PhD in biotechnology, biochemistry or related Life Science field or equivalent knowledge or experience.
At least 5 years of experience of industrial development/R&D in the Life Science area
Track record of successful cross-functional collaborations
We are looking for someone with a good ability to motivate, direct and develop people
In order to succeed in this position you need to be motivated, result-oriented, flexible and creative with a strong collaborative attitude, focusing on the customer needs
Live in the area nearby Stockholm and have the possibility to commute to our sites in Solna and Uppsala
Application
