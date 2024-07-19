Second Line Customer Support Apsis - Stockholm
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service, and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's around 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hong Kong, or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We want our employees to thrive in their daily lives, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away.
Your Impact
Join our dynamic team at Efficy Sweden in Stockholm as we seek a passionate Second Line Support Officer to elevate our customers' experience with our cutting-edge Martech platform - Apsis One.As a vital member of our Customer Service department, you'll embark on a mission to provide top-tier assistance to our valued clients. Your role as a Second Line Support agent is to excel in addressing customer inquiries through various channels like email, phone calls, and online chats. With a focus on technical expertise, you'll directly tackle complex queries from customers or first-line support, ensuring swift resolution or seamless escalation to the appropriate team when necessary.Your commitment extends beyond mere issue resolution; you're dedicated to enhancing our customers' journey by prioritising their needs in alignment with contractual obligations. Anticipating challenges, you proactively engage with our R&D team to explore innovative solutions, ensuring optimal functionality and user experience within our marketing application.
Key Responsibilities
Handling incoming questions and inquiries from our customers and level 1 support
Analysing and resolving complex functional issues our customers encounter
Monitoring the on-time handling of questions within the set objectives.
Taking second line telephone, e-mail and chat inquiries.
Contribute to the knowledge database of troubleshooting guides
Maintaining your knowledge of our Martech platform - Apsis One. You adopt a proactive attitude in gaining knowledge of new or changed functionalities.
Maintaining your knowledge of internal procedures to be able to answer as many questions as possible without redirecting them to another team
Ensure that you share technical knowledge with the level 1 support team, including the resolution of issues that they escalate. .
Update customer records after each interaction with that customer. You add notes to customer records explaining what the interaction entailed and report on trends as necessary.
About YOU
A successful candidate needs to meet the following requirements
Structured and organised, with ability to juggle many tasks in parallel, and detect the need to change priorities.
Diplomatic and able to explain complex things in an easy way
A solution oriented mindset, with a focus on how to solve issues efficiently and to improve processes
Independent, accurate, stress-resistant, team player
Strong communication skills
Customer-centric mindset
Experience in customer facing interactions
A "hands-on" mentality - Knowledge of CRM and Marketing solutions is an advantage.
Has worked with Web Applications (preferably SaaS as well as API's)
Fluent in the Swedish language. Knowledge of Danish, Norwegian or Finish is a plus.
Good command of the English language, both written and spoken.
We offer YOU
Full time - hybrid position
A competitive salary package with a bonus system and a referral program
A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happen
High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA
State-of-the-art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where teamwork is the norm
International growing opportunities and internal mobility
Events: team lunches, after work, sports, trips
Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
Disclaimer
efficy is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. All resumes submitted by search firms to any employee at efficy via email, the Internet, or in any form and/or method without a valid written search agreement in place for this position will be deemed the sole property of efficy. No fee will be paid in the event the candidate is hired by efficy as a result of an unsolicited referral or through other means. Ersättning
