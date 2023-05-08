Scrum Master, Airborne products, Command and Control North
Saab AB / Datajobb / Luleå Visa alla datajobb i Luleå
2023-05-08
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Luleå
, Malå
, Umeå
, Kramfors
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Since 1937 Saab is home to a dedicated and experienced group of people sharing the same belief; that it's a human right to feel safe.
In Luleå, we find innovative and pioneering software solutions to complex problems which creates safety for people around the globe. We work closely together towards a common horizon and with passionate employees we are developing advanced mission management systems in both airborne and naval platforms.
Our collaborative agile teams have a clear goal - a mission and an ownership in making solutions in service to customers around the world, both today and in the future.
With 80 software experts we are creating some of the most cutting-edge technologies and solutions in the defense industry.
We are proud to say that our commitment is as exciting as our world-class capabilities and our location. In Luleå, Saab create code that matters.
Saab in Luleå is in an expanding phase and we are continuously on the lookout for software experts! Join us and belong with a real sense of purpose.
Your role
As a Scrum Master in one of our airborne sections you will be a member of an agile team where you will be a part of creating software solutions for our airborne mission management systems. Our software teams work closely together to design, develop and test new solutions in order to create a world class product for our customers.
Below links gives you a hint of what you will be part in building:https://saab.com/air/airborne-solutions/airborne-surveillance/globaleye/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcL9DgEe5lQ
Your profile
You are a driven leader with at least a few years of working experience. You are a problem-solving team player that believes that working with continuous improvements is important. You are used to initiate various team development activities and removing obstacles that stand in the way of the team's progress is part of your everyday life. You have an educational background in Computer Science and engineering or equivalent work experience.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Other
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement, you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Contact information to recruiting manager Patrik Segersten Boman patrik.boman@saabgroup.com
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_18719". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7748273