SCM Manager
2024-05-03
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As SCM Manager, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done!
Why join our team?
SCM Manager will lead CE HA division SCM team and will be in charge of converting all commercial plans and market intelligences into demand planning of HA devices from Samsung factories into Nordic market.
Main responsibilities will be demand planning, purchasing planning, sales forecasting, inventory optimization and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency.
What will be your job scope and key deliverables?
* Lead and guide a team of Supply chain coordinators - demand planners and supply planners
• Responsible for Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality
• Manage the team to own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast
• In charge of related data management and process improvement and innovation
• Manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products
• Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price) upon collaborative commercial plan
• Deliver the analysis and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend
• Be in tight communication with factories and headquarter for the supply related matters
• Lead the review and analysis of Retail performance and expand the collaborative planning with key retailers.
• Control of weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / yearly sales progress in cope with Indoor sales, Sales, and Logistics
• Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing
• Regularly measure related KPIs and forecast bias and improve working methods and tools/systems to hit target
What do we need for this role?
Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalent
EXPERIENCE:
• Working experience in Demand planning and supply chain management
• Experience of leadership
• Experience to work with commercially driven sales organization
• Good knowledge in using MS Office, especially Excel
• Preferably SAP experience
SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES:
• Energetic team leader who can work with details and helicopter view at the same time.
• Thriving to drive operation and planning for commercial goal and result
• Willingness to be able to work with time sensitive deadlines
• Natural talent to work cross functionally in many different forums.
• Experienced communicator in a way that is inspiring, yet decisive and collaborative.
• Outstanding Numeric and analytic skills and exceptional drive to resolve issues
• Structured and thorough
• Dedicated and flexible
Very good English and Korean skills
