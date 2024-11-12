SCM Coordinator To Samsung!
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a SCM Coordinator to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible until further notice.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As SCM Coordinator, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
About the role
Why join our team? / A message from our team!
Do you have a passion for Digital Sales? Do you strive to find solutions for unprecedented problems? Do you want to work in a dynamic, young and multicultural environment? We do.
Join our fast-paced team and Do What Can 't Be Done!
What will be your key deliverables?
Samsung Nordic e-commerce operation team is looking forward to strengthening the team with SCM coordinator. The SCM Coordinator will be part of the Nordic Digital Team and will play a key role in driving sales and conversion in Samsung.com by converting all commercial plans and market intelligence into demand planning of Samsung products from Samsung factories into Nordic market.
We genuinely stick to the facts and data and SCM Coordinator will be the engine to drive the business.
Main responsibilities will be demand planning, purchasing planning, sales forecasting, inventory optimization and coordination of various issues and information between Digital Commerce teams and Samsung Nordic Division SCM Teams in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency.
Role Tasks:
• Keep track of new model introduction schedule and channel model selection
• Follow up the product lifecycle process in cooperation with product managers
• Develop and review reports for the local office, Nordic SCM operations and the Korean HQ (e.g. sales forecasts and inventory status, weekly sales discrepancy, demand change overviews)
• Monitor production/shipment status and take proper actions to solve issues
• Analyse the reasons for low forecast accuracy and devise suggestions and actions for improvement in cooperation with the Sales team
• Monitor and coordinate for aging stock clearance
About you:
Main competence:
• Analysing and Interpreting. Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
• Interacting and Presenting. Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
• Organising and Executing. Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Supporting and Co-operating. Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
Minimum 1-2 years of working experience within SCM, logistics and/or educational background in business, logistics, SCM or equivalent
Excellent communication skills in English - both spoken and written. Proficiency in local language and Korean is an advantage
Strong Excel skills
Most relevant previous work experience:
In the role, it is important that you are structured, analytical and attentive to deadlines. Additionally, that you have the ability to communicate and make presentations. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry. There are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates a fast-paced environment, adapts well to change and can take own initiatives.
Required language skills:
English
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Thomas Åkerblad 070-8560708 Jobbnummer
9006734