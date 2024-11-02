SCM Coordinator to Samsung
2024-11-02
Do you have a passion for Digital Sales and strive to find solutions for unprecedented problems? Do you want to work in a dynamic, young and multicultural environment? Join Samsung 's fast-paced e-commerce team!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Samsung Nordic e-commerce operation team is looking forward to strengthening the team with SCM coordinator. The SCM Coordinator will be part of the Nordic Digital Team and will play a key role in driving sales and conversion in Samsung.com by converting all commercial plans and market intelligence into demand planning of Samsung products from Samsung factories into Nordic market. The team consists of 5 people: 3 price specialists and 2 who handle both SCM and logistics.
We genuinely stick to the facts and data and SCM Coordinator will be the engine to drive the business.
Main responsibilities will be demand planning, purchasing planning, sales forecasting, inventory optimization and coordination of various issues and information between Digital Commerce teams and Samsung Nordic Division SCM Teams in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency.
This is a long-term consulting assignment through us at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
What will be the jobs scope?
• Contribute to a great user experience on Samsung.com and the improvement of important E-commerce KPI:s
• Working hands-on with the E-commerce platform and Samsung SCM platform
• Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality
• Own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast
• Data management and process improvement and innovation
• Manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products
• Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing) upon collaborative commercial plan
• Deliver the analysis and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend
• Control of weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / yearly sales progress in cope with Sales, Product Managers, and Logistics
• Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing
• Identify new possibilities and way-of-working that could improve execution and performance
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Working experience in Demand planning and supply chain management
• Experience of working with E-commerce, D2C
• Experience to work with commercially driven sales organization
• Good knowledge in using MS Office, especially Excel
• Experience of working with SAP, GSCM, Hybris experience is a plus
• Fluent in English
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Outstanding Numeric and analytic skills and exceptional drive to resolve issues
• Thriving to drive operation and planning for commercial goal and result
• Energetic team player who can work with details and helicopter view at the same time
• Willingness to be able to work with time sensitive deadlines
• Natural talent to work cross functionally in many different forums
• Experienced communicator in a way that is inspiring, yet decisive and collaborative
• Structured and thorough
• Dedicated and flexible
