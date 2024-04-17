Scientist/Senior Scientist Gene Therapy
Asgard Therapeutics AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-04-17
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Asgard Therapeutics AB i Lund
Asgard Therapeutics is a spin-off from Lund University, Sweden, aiming to advance cancer immunotherapies by harnessing direct cell fate reprogramming technologies. Our lead program, AT-108, is a adenovirus-based gene therapy that reprograms cancer cells into antigen-presenting dendritic cells, unleashing the immune system against cancer. Asgard is expanding its multidisciplinary team that understands the value and opportunities of working in a startup based in a unique platform technology. We are looking for candidate who are creative and passionate about making a contribution to the cancer immunotherapy field and improve patients' lives.
Position overview
We are seeking a highly enthusiastic and innovative Scientist/Senior Scientist searching for an opportunity to help building an early-stage company and contribute to the development of next generation cancer immunotherapies.
The successful candidate should have the ability to design experiments autonomously, analyze complex data, troubleshoot technical issues, and supervise junior staff. Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills are required. Experimental rigor, scientific curiosity and ability to work in a fast-paced environment, adapting to evolving priorities are musts. The position will be lab-based and research activities will be performed in collaboration with the Cell Reprogramming in Hematopoiesis and Immunity Lab at Lund University (www.pereiralab.com).
Profile
Scientist/Senior Scientist with background in gene therapy vector development and validation to help developing AT-108. The candidate will develop and test adenoviral delivery systems to deliver reprogramming factors and explore potential optimization of the vector. The ideal candidate should have a proven track record in developing gene therapies, preferentially applied in vivo or in situ, as well as a broad understanding of viral-based immunotherapies and their applications to cancer treatment.
Responsibilities
Drive innovative research on in vivo direct reprogramming modalities, with particular focus on dendritic cell reprogramming and tumor targeting.
Design and generate novel adenoviral vectors that encode reprogramming factors.
Optimize sequences, tropism, and production of delivery system for enhanced efficacy and safety.
Develop functional and analytical methods to characterize the AT-108 gene therapy product.
Design, plan, and execute scientific experiments autonomously to complete program and company goals within designated timelines.
Collect and document primary data to maintain up to date records.
Analyze, summarize data in reports and communicate outputs to Asgard's R&D and executive leadership team.
Qualifications:
PhD in molecular or cellular biology, genetics, biochemistry or related discipline, with 0-5 years of post-graduation experience in academic or industrial environment. Applicants within 2-years after completing their PhD studies are encouraged to apply.
In-depth expertise in development of viral gene therapy vectors, molecular cloning and vector production. Experience with adenoviral vectors is a plus.
Experience with general in vitro cell culture techniques, including culture of cell lines and primary cells.
Experience in multi-color flow cytometry analysis.
Previous experience in in vivo/in situ gene therapy is desirable. Experience in cell reprogramming is a plus.
Literature:
Zimmermannova O, Ferreira A, Ascic E, Santiago M, Kurochkin I, Hansen M, Met Ö, Inês Caiado I, Shapiro I, Michaux J, Humbert M, Soto-Cabrera D, Benonisson H, Silvério- Alves R, Gomez-Jimenez D, Bernardo C, Bauden M, Andersson R, Höglund M, Miharada K, Nakamura Y, Hugues S, Greiff L, Lindstedt M, Rosa F, Pires C, Bassani-Sternberg M, Svane I, Pereira CF. Restoring Tumor Immunogenicity with Dendritic Cell Reprogramming. Science Immunology 8, eadd4817 (2023).
Rosa FF, Pires CF, Kurochkin I, Halitzki E, Zahan T, Arh N, Zimmermannová O, Ferreira AG, Li H, Karlsson S, Scheding S, Pereira CF. Single-cell transcriptional profiling informs efficient reprogramming of human somatic cells to cross-presenting dendritic cells. Sci Immunol. 2022 Mar 4;7(69):eabg5539.
Zimmermannova O, Caiado I, Ferreira AG and Pereira C-F (2021) Cell Fate Reprogramming in the Era of Cancer Immunotherapy. Immunol. 12:714822. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.714822
Pires CF, Rosa FF, Kurochkin I and Pereira C-F (2019) Understanding and Modulating Immunity With Cell Reprogramming. Front. Immunol. 10:2809. doi:10.3389/fimmu.2019.02809.
Rosa FF, Pires CF, Kurochkin I, Ferreira AG, Gomes A, Palma LG, Shaiv K, Solanas L, Azenha C, Papatsenko D, Schulz O, Reis e Sousa C, Pereira CF. Direct Reprogramming of Fibroblasts into Antigen-Presenting Dendritic Cells. Science Immunology 2018, 7, 3 (30).
Application:
Please email your CV, cover letter and contact information for two references to careers@asgardthx.com
to apply. Asgard will review applications on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
E-post: careers@asgardthx.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Asgard Therapeutics AB
(org.nr 559184-0136), https://www.asgardthx.com/
223 81 LUND Jobbnummer
8618348