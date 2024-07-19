Junior administrator for a short term assignment
2024-07-19
Our client who is a leading company in payment solutions are looking for three consultants with start immediately to help then qualify data and hand it over to the right receiver. This is a fixed term 3 month assignment that'll give you great experience from a world leading company!
Our client has accumulated a considerable number of cases over the year and especially now in the summer that require internal processing but have not been addressed yet. Therefore, they are now looking for three consultants who can come in and help with this over the next three months. You will be placed in either Payment Operations or Fraud Operations within the company.
The assignment involves going through the incoming cases and new cases as they come in. Then, through some detective work, you will determine who should handle the case and forward it to the right person. There will be established processes in place, so you don't need to reinvent the wheel or figure out what to do on your own.
Work tasks
You'll be working in an international team with colleagues spread around Europe. This means that most of your interactions will be in English but if you speak Swedish as well you'll surely get use of that too.
• Go through existing data and forward it to the right person
For this assigment we are looking for someone that has preferably graduated from university and is looking for a job to get their career started. This is a 3 month fixed assignment with start within the next couple of weeks so a requirement is that you can start right away and work for the months continuously. Since the company is working in the bank industry we'll need to do a background check on you.
• Language: English
• Education: Higher vocational education
