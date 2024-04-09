Scientist Protein Characterization
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor, and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the vast number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers 5400+ proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Position Description
This position is organized in the Protein Characterization team, R&D Department Affinity. The role is centered around LC-MS methods for research and development of Olink affinity reagents in the area of protein characterization and includes hands-on wet-lab work. The role is expected to enhance development, trouble-shoot and benchmark both new and existing protein binders. You will have the opportunity to work on challenging projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams and contribute to the development of new products based on the Olink PEA (Proximity Extension Assays) technology.
Primary Responsibilities
Set up and apply mass spectrometry methods for protein quantification and sequence determination of purified and complex samples beneficial for the sustainability and growth of Olink product lines.
Work independently in the Protein Characterization team with active communication across internal and external interfaces.
Lead and have accountability for ongoing internal or external projects.
Plan, execute, report, and scientifically communicate outcomes of R&D studies within own area.
Interpret internal or external issues related to affinity reagents and recommend solutions, based on data driven insight.
Independently support colleagues in development or research activities.
Work in accordance with Olink's quality system and relevant instructions for laboratory work.
Comply with company instructions and routines including environmental health and safety.
Qualifications/skills
Ph.D. in a relevant life sciences field (e.g., Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biotechnology) or equivalent experience.
At least three years industrial or equivalent R&D experience as an independent scientist using LC-MS/MS methods for protein characterization and sequencing.
Knowledge of single and multiplex immunoassay techniques.
Solid theory of mass spectrometry for relative and absolute protein quantitation of proteoforms.
Scientific understanding of the current field of proteomics and bioinformatics.
Data analysis skills using R or Python for scientific validity.
Effective communication and writing skills for presentation and documentation in English.
To enjoy working in the Affinity Department and in R&D you are an open-minded, inclusive, and creative person. You have critical thinking abilities and appreciate paying attention to detail. Finally, you have strong problem-solving skills, using novel approaches and perspectives where needed.
The selection process is on-going, and the position might get filled before the last day of application so please apply as soon as possible, however no later than 2024.04.30.
