On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment Description
We are seeking a talented Electrical Driveline Engineer to join the client's team in Örebro! In this role, you will play a key part in developing and optimizing electrical drivelines for the future. You will be responsible for various tasks, including building communication tools, system development, and simulation environments. You will also be involved in training other engineers on using these tools and fault tracing in electrified machines.
Main Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement CAN communication tools and methods
• Train engineers on using CAN tools effectively
• Design and optimize communication systems between components in electric machines
• Troubleshoot faults within electrified machines
• Create and maintain simulation environments for driveline analysis
• Develop software function specifications with both written descriptions and Simulink models
• Support fault tracing in electric drilling rigs
Qualifications:
• Experience in designing electrical drivelines for vehicles, with a strong understanding of their components
• Proven track record of selecting and implementing concepts and components
• Ability to quickly learn the technical aspects of drill rig applications and understand operator needs
• Solid foundation in control theory principles
• Proficiency in using simulation tools, particularly Simulink
• Extensive knowledge of CAN protocols, including experience with CAN interfaces, tools, and data analysis using Vector CANAlyzer
• Experience in analyzing vehicle duty cycles and integrating this data into simulations
• Prior experience with driveline simulations and modelling
• Ability to write clear and concise software specifications supported by simulation models or code
• Strong writing and requirements management skills, with a keen eye for detail and practicality
• Experience in setting up, analyzing, and evaluating component, system, and vehicle tests
• Background in calibrating control systems (parameter setting)
• Familiarity with PLM systems
• Excellent technical report writing skills
Valuable Skills (not required but a plus):
• Knowledge of optimization theory
• Experience with rapid prototyping of software
• Experience in calibrating vehicle ECUs, engine ECUs, or inverters
• Experience with Battery Management Systems software
Personal Qualities:
To be successful in the role we believe you are:
• Eager to learn and self-motivated
• Deep passion for technical subjects
• Enjoys a balance between theoretical and practical (testing) work
Formalities
• Assignment period: 05 May - 31 December 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Örebro
• Remote work: 50%
• Competence level: 3
We offer
As a consultant, you get the opportunity to work with customers who are at the forefront of Swedish industry and business. The assignments are adapted so that the level is in line with the customer's expectations and is as developing and stimulating as possible. To help you, you will have many talented colleagues and an active exchange of experience. We transform careers and build successful companies by always following our values.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
To work as a consultant with us, you are required to:
1. Share our values
2. Is established in your profession
3. Has relevant experience for the assignment
4. Preferably have experience in different roles and different industries
Some of our assignments are covered by defence secrecy. This means that you need to have Swedish citizenship and undergo and be approved for a security check.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists mainly in technology, sales, purchasing and logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
