Scientist in the Microphysiological Systems
Qrios AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Linköping
, Örebro
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
Do you have strong experience in cell culture and you would like to apply your expertise in a company that is accelerating innovative science and turn ideas into life changing medicines? Join our Microphysiological systems (MPS) team to discover future preclinical models that can support development of new medications for Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic diseases!
At AstraZeneca, we are harnessing advanced cell models, microfluidic chip technologies, multi-omics screens, and mathematical modelling to help us achieve the next wave of breakthroughs - here we do things that have never been done before. Are you excited to contribute, then you might be the person we are looking for!
This role will be based in the MPS team at the Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) department in our dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. The MPS team establishes and applies state-of-the-art MPS platforms to support the CVRM portfolio with emerging therapeutic area needs and new drug modalities. Our mission is to improve translatability from in vitro models to humans and accelerate drug discovery and development.
Responsibilities
You will execute and provide input into the practical delivery of MPS studies and support the development, characterization, and optimization of new models.
Responsibilities include:
• Take part in the design, conduct, interpretation and reporting of studies with advanced cell models and MPS.
• Carry out various downstream analyses from the cell culture samples with versatile in-vitro analytical methods such as, but not limited to, ELISA's, qPCR, staining and imaging.
• Join further model development activities to support drug projects with MPS data for resolving mechanisms of action, target identification, and candidate drug evaluation.
• Effectively communicate and collaborate across the Early CVRM and with the key stakeholders in other functions.
Your profile
Essential for the role:
• Master's degree + 2 years of relevant experience.
• Background in Pharmacy, Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Medical Biosciences, Bioengineering or similar
• Strong hands-on cell culture experience
• Experience with primary cells or hPSCs
• Versatile in-vitro analytical methods (e.g., qPCR, staining and high-content imaging, plate-based assays e.g., ELISAs)
• Independent study design, laboratory work, and data analysis
• Data visualization and statistical analysis
• Excellent interpersonal skills and excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and in writing
• Strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery
Desired for the role:
• Experience in 3D cell culture, i.e., spheroids, organoids, or multicellular co-cultures
• Experience with one or more of cell models for liver, kidney, cardiac, pancreas, or adipose tissue
• Experience in culturing immune cells
• Handling microfluidic chips
• RNA-Seq and proteomics
• Workflow automation e.g. robotic liquid handling
• Experience from the pharmaceutical industry
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignment at AstraZeneca in Göteborg for 1 year, starting in April 2025.
During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-27 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1199". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73 Jobbnummer
9129314