Scientist - Cvrm Research
2023-01-09
Job description
Cardiovascular Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) Research - Metabolism In Vitro Team
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because an opportunity no matter how small can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognizing their potential.
The AstraZeneca CVRM Research group in Gothenburg is seeking to recruit a high calibre scientist to enable progression of a growing drug project portfolio. Highly motivated scientists are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to join our team of professionals who are passionate about advancing science, to discover and develop novel therapeutics that will benefit patients.
Role Overview
You will play an active role in implementing and executing scientific research within a CVRM Metabolism project, enabling studies aimed at exploring disease modifying mechanisms linked to pharmacological inhibition of the biological target of interest. This is a "hands-on," laboratory based scientific and technical role in our in vitro metabolism team supporting one of our clinical program.
Role specifics
This position will be laboratory based and you will be responsible for several technical and experimental processes to support the CVRM Research group.
This is a consulting assignment at Randstad Life Sciences with the daily workplace at AstraZeneca. As a consultant at Randstad Life Sciences, we are your employer, but you have your daily workplace with one of our customers. Your consulting manager is always close at hand, both during and between assignments to help you develop your career in the direction you dream of. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collectively agreed terms.
Responsibilities
Responsibility for design, execution and analysis of in vitro 3D liver speroid assays.
Communicate results, conclusions and recommendations to colleagues, line manager and the project team.
Record experiments in electronic lab books and databases according to AstraZeneca policy.
Play a leading role in assay development and optimisation of in 3D liver speroid assays.
You would report to an expert member of staff and would be encouraged to be able to plan your daily work within direction set by your supervisor.
You will:
Be asked to provide interpretation of assay results.
Work within a line and/or matrix/project team.
Demonstrates scientific rigor in assessing own data and that of others.
Qualifications
Education
Degree in one of the Life Sciences disciplines and equivalent post-graduate or industry experience .
Essential
Be a "hands-on" expert with in vitro models and methodologies.
Ability to develop new methods, technologies, and processes
Experience in running in vitro biochemical and cellular assays to provide potency and activity readouts
Significant cell culture experience, including experience with disease relevant cell types such as primary hepatocytes or hepatocyte-like cell lines in 2D/3Dcultures.
Background in metabolic disease research areas.
Experience with qPCR for gene expression, Western blots, and ELISA for protein quantification).
Experience in data analysis and interpretation and enthusiasm for problem solving for scientifically challenging work.
Demonstrable ability to work within a line and/or matrix/ cross-functional project team.
Strong organizational, time management with good oral and written communications skills.
Desirable
Experience with 3D spheroid models and expertise to establish and evaluate models of liver disease in the context of steatosis and fibrosis.
Knowledge and experience with automation and robotic methods for increasing throughput and medium to high density microtitre plate technologies.
An understanding of biological sciences, familiarity with the drug discovery process.
Experience working in pharmaceutical or biotech environment.
Behavioral competencies
Hard working, organized, balanced and meticulous with an ability to work well under pressure.
Adaptable and a team player with a conscientious attitude and enthusiasm.
Desire to learn and build on the role.
