Drug Product Delivery - Delivery Lead
2024-05-15
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) within Operations is the organization that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines and providing expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
Drug Product Delivery (DPD) within PT&D is the internal AstraZeneca department that packs, labels and distributes investigational medicinal products to clinical trial patients. We support launched, pre-launched and products under development within all our therapeutic areas. We work in a fast-paced environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials.
Embrace an exciting opportunity at Drug Product Delivery (DPD) within PT&D, in a role as Delivery Lead.
At DPD, we are the internal asset for packing, labelling and distribution of our studies - next to external process. In this role, you are the internal asset representative in the decision meeting, selecting which studies are going to be packed in internal or external assets. All decisions are concerning capability and capacity on internal vs external assets and are taken in close cooperation with DPD LT. The role holder will contribute to the DPD organization applying their expertise in the complex and regulated GMP environment.
What you'll do
* Manage the internal P&L planning process, working closely with internal but also external packaging and labelling.
* You will ensure that DPD activities are planned, resourced and executed according to the study timelines.
* Monitor and communicate capacity requirements to DPD LT
* You will also contribute to the overall improvement of DPD processes and capabilities.
* Participate in projects related to the internal packing facility.
* Lead weekly meetings with Delivery Leads
Essential requirements for this role
* Good understanding of the principles, application and management of SHE and GMP in an R&D environment.
* Curious and innovative mindset with problem solving skills - able to resolve complex issues with minimal guidance
* Proven complex planning background
* Understanding of effective planning processes
* Project management background
* Strong digital skills
* Improvement mindset and track record of leading improvements
At AstraZeneca's Operations, we have a big ambition: to deliver more medicines to patients, quicker and more affordably. Backed by investment, leadership, and a clear plan to get there, we bring personal dedication and out-of-the-box thinking. We are driven by our commitment to deliver accelerated growth for AstraZeneca and to make people's lives better.
We welcome your application no later than May 29th, 2024.
