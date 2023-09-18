Scientist - Analytical Chemistry
2023-09-18
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focusses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
AstraZeneca embraces diversity and equality of opportunity. We are committed to building an inclusive and diverse team representing all backgrounds, with as wide a range of perspectives as possible, and harnessing industry-leading skills. We believe that the more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. We welcome and consider applications to join our team from all qualified candidates, regardless of their characteristics. We comply with all applicable laws and regulations on non-discrimination in employment (and recruitment), as well as work authorisation and employment eligibility verification requirements.
Hays Life Science is now looking for an Analytical Chemist to the Separation Science Laboratory team at our client AstraZeneca. This is a 12-month assignment in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Do you have an interest in analytical chemistry? Would you like to work in a cross-functional environment using state-of-the-art technology? Then you might be our next member in the Separation Science Laboratory team!
We're looking for a talented and motivated analytical chemist to join our Separation Science Laboratory team within the Pharmaceutical Science function at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
The vision for Pharmaceutical Sciences is to deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules to nucleotide-based therapies and nanomedicines across AstraZeneca's therapy areas.
Your new role - Main Duties & Responsibilities
You will join a highly competent team and collaboratively drive the delivery of pure compounds to our early portfolio. With a background in separation science, you'll demonstrate expertise applied to the purification and characterisation of synthetic Peptides, Oligonucleotides and molecular conjugates thereof.
This is a laboratory-based role where you will be accountable for providing separation science expertise and facilitate the delivery of different new modalities with right quality to portfolio projects across our therapy areas within AstraZeneca. The team is working in close collaboration with scientists in other functions with the goal to develop the therapeutics of the future. We believe that our new colleague has a problem-solving mindset and can find innovative approaches to complex scientific questions. You work well independently, but you also enjoy teamwork and collaboration and can communicate well across functional boundaries.
What you'll need to succeed
You are expected to:
* Be laboratory based and work collaboratively with colleagues
* Run and maintain chromatographic equipment
* Effectively operate with scientists from other functions in a highly cross-disciplinary environment
Essential requirements
* Scientific knowledge within analytical chemistry
* Technical skills and experience to use and maintain chromatographic equipment
* Excellent problem-solving skills
* Excellent English, both spoken and written
* Work collaboratively, prioritise your own work and act decisively
Placement: AstraZeneca R&D, Gothenburg, Sweden
