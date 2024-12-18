Scientific Content Manager
2024-12-18
Gyros Protein Technologies, part of Mesa Labs, supports critical work in science & medicine, delivering transformational data analysis solutions that speed time to results.
The company is a leading provider of solutions for peptide synthesis & bioanalysis. Their focus is on helping scientists in academia & industry to increase biomolecule performance & productivity in research, drug discovery, pre-clinical & clinical development, & bioprocess applications. The company combines nanoliter-scale immunoassay expertise with decades of instrument manufacturing knowhow & scientific knowledge in bioanalytical assay development.
With an exp&ed global presence of the combined Service & Sales organizations, the company has an even stronger commitment to supporting our customers around the world to accelerate the discovery, development, & manufacturing of safer biotherapeutics. Both the Uppsala, Sweden, Berlin, Germany, & Tucson, Arizona centres of excellence are ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities.
Read more about Gyros Protein Technologies at www.gyrosproteintechnologies.com
Hays Life Science is recruiting a Scientific Content Manager - Life Sciences (Ligand Binding Analysis) to Gyros Protein Technologies. A great opportunity to have a high impact in the drug discovery space, & the opportunity to work with innovative technologies & a passionate team. The role is based in the Uppsala office, but the right c&idate could also be working remotely, & reports to the Head of Product & Market Management.
Your new role
As Scientific Content Manager, you will play a key role in developing & managing high-quality, product-focused, & application-specific content in the ligand binding analysis domain. You support go-to-market strategies & ensure that all content is accurate, relevant, & aligned with marketing objectives. This includes:
* Developing & managing scientific content tailored to ligand binding analysis products, incl. white papers, case studies, application notes, blog posts
* Supporting distribution of scientific content across channels, incl. the company website, social media, scientific publications, conferences
* Conducting technical reviews of all scientific content to ensure it meets high standards for accuracy, depth & clarity
* Collaborating with subject-matter experts, product managers, & marketing teams to create compelling content that highlights product features & benefits
* Updating & optimizing existing content to ensure accuracy & relevance, incorporating the latest scientific research findings & customer feedback
* Organizing & maintaining a structured content library, enabling easy access for internal teams & customers
* Overseeing the content calendar, ensuring timely delivery of assets & supporting execution of marketing plans
* Analyzing content performance metrics & gathering feedback to continuously improve content strategies & engagement
* Supporting sales teams with techn. materials/training that aid customer interactions & lead generation
* Staying current with industry trends, competitor offerings, & emerging technologies
What you'll need to succeed
* B.Sc. in Life Sciences, Biotechnology, or related field; M.Sc./Ph.D. preferred
* Proven experience in scientific writing & content management within life sciences or biotech
* Strong underst&ing of pharmaceutical drug development processes including process development & analytical needs, preferably also specifically ligandligand binding analysis concepts, tools, & applications
* Excellent written & verbal communication skills, with a focus on clarity & conciseness
* Demonstrated ability to translate complex scientific concepts into audience-friendly language
* Proficiency in content management systems & familiarity with digital marketing tools
* Strong organizational & project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects & deadlines effectively
* Attention to detail & a commitment to producing high-quality materials
* Team player with strong collaboration skills & the ability to work cross-functionally
* Native English - additional languages (Swedish) are advantageous, but not required
You will benefit from the following:
* Experience in B2B marketing within the life sciences industry
* Familiarity with regulatory & compliance st&ards related to scientific communications
* Knowledge of current trends in content marketing, AI & digital engagement strategies
To be successful in the role, you benefit from:
* Ability to effectively communicate scientific concepts to diverse audiences
* Strong analytical skills to assess content performance & derive actionable insights
* A proactive approach to learning about new scientific developments & market needs
* Creativity in developing engaging content formats & delivery methods to reach target audiences
What you get
* Career growth & development opportunities. - a company group with an explicit strategy to grow through acquisitions, which provides great development opportunities
* A lot of influence - you can truly make a difference & get great visibility - & a chance to work close to the customer
* Opportunity to work with innovative technologies & a passionate team, with quick decision routes, & a company culture that is calm & with a high degree of freedom & possibility to influence
* Competitive salary & benefits package
If you are interested in the role, don't hesitate to submit your application today as applications will be processed as they come.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-29
E-post: Hays.29999.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
