Uppsala International School (UIS) serves the needs of international families in the Uppsala Region and provides an exceptional international education in English and Swedish for students aged 6-19. We are currently enrolling students for the upcoming academic year 2024/2025 and warmly welcome your application.
UIS follows the broad and balanced Cambridge International curriculum, delivering an International Education in English to students aged 6 to 19. Our education programme leads to IGCSE (at age 16) and A Level (at age 19) examinations.
Uppsala International School will offer The International Baccalaureate (IB) for students aged 16-19. The IB programme has gained recognition and respect from the world's leading universities. The programme is designed for highly motivated students looking for a rigourous educational experience.
• UIS is a fully accredited Cambridge International School.
• Uppsala International School is a non-fee-paying school.
Our campus at Palmbladsgatan 12, 754 50 Uppsala has a capacity to welcome up to 800 students. The campus provides ample space, high-quality facilities, and abundant resources necessary for students to develop and thrive on their educational journey.
UIS prides itself on being an inclusive school that embraces diversity in terms of backgrounds, nationalities, and abilities. The multicultural mix of students creates a vibrant learning environment, and we set high standards for all our students, both inside and outside the classroom.
About You
As the school Principal you will improve the educational outcomes of students and develop the quality of teaching and learning.
The successful candidate will nurture positive relationships between students, teachers, the community, and stakeholders.
This is a unique opportunity for an energetic, innovative, and motivational leader. The role of Principal would suit a candidate who has an excellent understanding of the complexities of managing and promoting an all through day school in the independent sector. The right candidate will have strong commercial acumen, strategic vision and flair, excellent communication skills and the ability to both inspire and build strong relationships with the stakeholders and the wider community.
KEY ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES
- To be an outstanding leader for all students and staff, ensuring that the highest level of standards is in place throughout the school.
- To support, recruit and develop staff to ensure they provide an outstanding level of education, learning and service.
- To oversee and develop the curriculum offering to ensure a leading-edge provision remains in place.
- To manage the day-to-day operations of the school to ensure they are efficient and effective and excellent standards are maintained.
- To promote and enhance the reputation of Uppsala International school as a distinctive school of choice.
- To work with the Governors and key stakeholders to ensure that the strategic and development plans are prioritised to meet the future needs of the school and its community.
TO APPLY
Application for the position of Principal should include the following:
- A full Curriculum Vitae
- A covering letter inclusive of a strong supporting statement
- The name of two referees and their contact details
Please also upload a covering letter on how you demonstrate the competencies outlined in the advertisement but also what your key priorities would be prior to opening and the first year of the school.
