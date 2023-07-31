Scheduled Service Technician Åseda (40229)
2023-07-31
, Växjö
, Alvesta
, Lessebo
, Vetlanda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB Åseda i Uppvidinge
Do you have experience with electricity or mechanics? Do you want a challenging job with great opportunities to develop at a leading company in renewable energy?
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Scheduled Service - Götaland
We at Vestas are now looking for a service technician to our team in Åseda.
The service department for Sweden and Finland is responsible for the service and maintenance of our wind turbines in the countries. Vestas Northern and Central Europe strives to be the highest performing business unit within Vestas, both in terms of modern energy and customer satisfaction as well as being the most attractive place to work. With these ambitions, the service technician who takes care of customers' turbines plays an important role at the forefront of our service agreements. In this role, you will work in an exciting industry in teams with committed employees!
Tasks
Service and maintenance of wind turbines in accordance with service agreements
Customer contact with owners regarding upcoming service and clear reporting of performed actions
Responsibility and care of the service car incl. its warehouse
Daily reporting and registration in our business system, Salesforce
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have:
Experience or education in electrical or mechanical engineering. You are also willing to develop your skills in the areas
Good general computer skills
Good oral and written proficiency in both Swedish and English (corporate language)
Previous experience as a service technician or similar work is meritorious
Driving licence B
Competences
You are service-minded, have great collaborative skills and can easily communicate with other parts of the organization
You are solution-oriented, driven, structured and able to work independently
You have a high security mindset
The service involves traveling with overnight stays for various further education and assistance in other areas. For this service, high flexibility in terms of travel and working hours is an absolute requirement
A requirement for employment is that you are approved for mast and post certificates, which consist of a load ECG and medical examination, which is performed during the recruitment process
What we offer
Our employees are our greatest asset. In addition to a competitive salary and benefits, such as wellness allowances and quick access to specialized medical care, we invest in your development. After a thorough introductory course, we offer continuous development of your skills with a well-established training program. You will work in a team with great diversity and motivated service technicians, in a stimulating environment in a rapidly growing international company where good communication and structure are the key to good results. As Vestas works for an equal workplace, we welcome female as well as male applicants.
Other information
We process applications on an ongoing basis, so please apply as soon as possible, or no later than 30/08/2023. We reserve the right to change or withdraw our jobs at any time, including before the advertised end date. For further information about the position, please contact Team Leader Scheduled Service: Joakim Gustafsson: +46 730 748 587, jogsf@vestas.com
